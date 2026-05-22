Politics

Russia-Vietnam Cultural Centre opens pathways to new career opportunities

With support from the Saint Petersburg Committee for External Relations and the Russia-Vietnam “Traditions and Friendship” Cooperation Promotion Foundation, more than 500kg of books introducing Vietnamese history, culture and language were transported to Saint Petersburg for donation to the Russia-Vietnam Cultural Centre.

Editor-in-Chief of the Education Publishing House Pham Vinh Thai (right) symbolically presents books to the Vietnamese community in Russia. (Photo: TVNA)
Editor-in-Chief of the Education Publishing House Pham Vinh Thai (right) symbolically presents books to the Vietnamese community in Russia. (Photo: TVNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Russia-Vietnam Cultural Centre at the Herzen State Pedagogical University in Saint Petersburg has emerged as a dynamic hub for cultural exchange and career opportunities after nearly one year of operation.

During a working visit to Russia, Editor-in-Chief Pham Vinh Thai and a delegation from the Education Publishing House on May 20 donated and inaugurated a bookshelf at the centre.

With support from the Saint Petersburg Committee for External Relations and the Russia-Vietnam “Traditions and Friendship” Cooperation Promotion Foundation, more than 500kg of books introducing Vietnamese history, culture and language were transported to Saint Petersburg for donation to the centre.

Speaking at the ceremony, Thai said the initiative aims to promote Vietnam’s reading culture internationally and support Vietnamese-language learning among overseas Vietnamese and foreigners.

Vice Rector of Herzen University Aleksandr Strelsov said the centre has brought fresh momentum to campus life, helping strengthen Vietnamese-language teaching programmes and deepen cultural understanding between the two countries.

Director of the centre Tatyana Arseneva said the centre aims to inspire young Russians not only to learn about Vietnamese culture and language but also to consider Vietnam as a destination for future career opportunities.

As part of Vietnam Cultural Week in Russia, the centre also organised the Vietnamese Language and Culture Festival themed “Touching the Vietnamese Soul through Every Page”, featuring cultural exchanges and artistic performances celebrating Vietnamese identity./.






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