Business

BSR to supply 100,000 cubic metres of E10 petrol monthly

Dung Quat Refinery, run by BSR, is currently operating at optimal capacity to produce petroleum products, including RON95 petrol blended with fuel ethanol to create E10RON95 products for customers.

The Au Lac Eagle vessel of Thanh Le import-export corporation docks at the Jetty port of Dung Quat Refinery to receive E10 RON95 biofuel. (Photo: nangluongvietnam.vn)
The Au Lac Eagle vessel of Thanh Le import-export corporation docks at the Jetty port of Dung Quat Refinery to receive E10 RON95 biofuel. (Photo: nangluongvietnam.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Petrovietnam Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR), a member of the Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam), will produce and distribute between 80,000 and 100,000 cubic metres of E10RON95 biofuel petrol per month to meet growing market demand for E10 fuel during May 2026 and months to come.

Dung Quat Refinery, run by BSR, is currently operating at optimal capacity to produce petroleum products, including RON95 petrol blended with fuel ethanol to create E10RON95 products for customers, according to Le Hai Tuan, Deputy Director of Dung Quat Refinery.

The refinery is currently operating at 75–80% of capacity, with output expected to increase to around 90% in June and eventually reach full capacity in the following months.

Notably, ethanol supplies from the Dung Quat biofuel plant are directly connected to BSR’s blending system and refinery infrastructure, forming an integrated value chain for biofuel production.

Within this chain, Vietnam Central Biofuels Joint Stock Company (BSR-BF) plays the role of ensuring ethanol supply from the Dung Quat biofuel plant, while BSR handles the receipt of ethanol and its blending with base petrol to produce E10 biofuel meeting current quality standards before distribution to the market.

Previously, the blending of approximately 18,000 cubic metres of E10RON95 petrol was completed and certified as meeting current quality standards.

Alongside increasing E10 production capacity, BSR is also diversifying its distribution methods through both road and sea transport to facilitate deliveries for customers.

On May 20, the company successfully delivered its first 12,000-cubic-metre shipment of E10 biofuel petrol by sea to distributor Thanh Le import-export corporation.

Tuan said the expansion of E10 exports via maritime transport would not only boost consumption volumes but also demonstrate BSR’s ability to quickly adapt to growing demand for environmentally friendly biofuels./.

VNA
#Petrovietnam Refining and Petrochemical Corporation #Petrovietnam #E10RON95 biofuel petrol Vietnam
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