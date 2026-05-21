Conference offers insights into Nordic workplace culture

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - NordCham Vietnam, in coordination with several partners, on May 21 hosted Work the Nordic Way 2026 in Ho Chi Minh, its flagship employer branding conference.



The event brought together business leaders, HR professionals, founders and young talent for discussion sessions and employer branding showcases.



Speakers addressed a range of key issues, including managing organisations amid rapid economic shifts, effectively integrating artificial intelligence into the workplace, building high-performing teams and developing talent strategies in globally competitive industries.



Some experts said translating Nordic principles into the foundations of systems, organisational structures and leadership could deliver measurable outcomes, helping strengthen the capacity and long-term sustainability of Vietnam’s workforce. They also offered practical insights into Nordic workplace culture and career development opportunities.



Thue Quist Thomasen, Chairman of NordCham Vietnam, said Work the Nordic Way aims to build a community of people with a shared affinity for Vietnam and the Nordic countries. Through an ecosystem of alumni, partners, innovators, and current and future leaders, workplaces can be built where talent not only survives but thrives.



NordCham Vietnam is the premier business chamber representing Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish companies operating in Vietnam./.

Phạm Thu Hương