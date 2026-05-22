Business

Vietnam, China strengthen coffee cooperation, opening new opportunities in Yunnan

Vietnam is the world’s second-largest coffee producer, while China’s coffee consumption market now ranks among the largest globally,” Liu Haifeng, vice chairman of the pu'er coffee association. The two sides can promote cooperation across many areas, from trade and human resources training to professional activities such as competitions and seminars, as well as the development of distinctive coffee products.

A view of a stall at the second Jade Dragon Snow Mountain coffee festival in Baisha ancient town, Yunnan’s Lijiang city. (Photo: VNA)
A view of a stall at the second Jade Dragon Snow Mountain coffee festival in Baisha ancient town, Yunnan’s Lijiang city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Amid growing agricultural and trade cooperation, the coffee industries of Vietnam and China, particularly in Yunnan province, are witnessing notable developments.

The opening of the second Jade Dragon Snow Mountain coffee festival in Baisha ancient town, Yunnan’s Lijiang city, has emerged as a key highlight, bringing together businesses, experts and consumers while creating prospects for deeper cooperation in coffee culture, technology and markets.

Coffee cooperation between the two countries stems from their geographical proximity and similar natural conditions. Vietnam’s Central Highlands are renowned for Robusta coffee, while Yunnan mainly cultivates Arabica beans, creating a complementary supply structure and opening opportunities for exchanges in production techniques and expertise.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in China, Liu Haifeng, vice chairman of the pu'er coffee association, stressed that coffee serves as a cultural bridge connecting communities around the world.

Vietnam is the world’s second-largest coffee producer, while China’s coffee consumption market now ranks among the largest globally, he said. The two sides can promote cooperation across many areas, from trade and human resources training to professional activities such as competitions and seminars, as well as the development of distinctive coffee products.

According to Liu, coffee exchange and tasting activities between the two sides are also highly meaningful. While Vietnam mainly produces Robusta beans, Yunnan grows Arabica varieties. At present, many Yunnan coffee products still rely on Vietnamese coffee supplies, creating opportunities for joint development and cooperation.

vnanet-chinese-youth.jpg
Young people from China and Vietnam exchange views on coffee at the second Jade Dragon Snow Mountain coffee festival in Baisha ancient town, Yunnan’s Lijiang city. (Photo: VNA)

Sharing the same view, Nguyen Bao Huy, representing Acom Vietnam, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Ecom Group, spoke highly of the cooperation potential between the two countries.

He noted that bilateral cooperation in the coffee sector has developed positively, adding that China is currently one of Vietnam’s largest coffee import markets, with import volumes increasing annually.

In the coming period, the two sides could expand cooperation in areas such as coffee culture, coffee tourism, and linkages between Yunnan coffee and coffee from Vietnam’s Central Highlands, particularly Da Lat, Huy said. He also suggested promoting knowledge exchange for farmers on brewing techniques, quality improvement and brand positioning for both Yunnan and Vietnamese coffee on the global coffee map.

Huy also pointed to several challenges that still need to be addressed, noting that the promotion of Vietnamese coffee in China remains limited, with relatively few authentically Vietnamese-style cafés or Vietnamese roasting companies operating in the market./.

VNA
#Vietnam and China #Jade Dragon Snow Mountain coffee festival #Vietnam China coffee cooperation China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

In March 2025, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognises “the knowledge of coffee cultivation and processing in Dak Lak” as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Dak Lak forum spotlights Vietnam’s coffee heritage ambitions

Nearly 40 research papers and presentations from Vietnamese and international scholars and experts were featured at the event, covering topics ranging from economics, culture, and heritage to processing technology, global value chains, and sustainability

Vietnamese coffee products are promoted at Kaffee Campus 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger foothold in Germany’s premium coffee market

Industry representatives noted that Germany’s market is gradually shifting from Arabica towards high-quality Robusta as climate change affects supply. Although Vietnam remained Germany’s second-largest coffee supplier after Brazil with export turnover of 1.22 billion USD in 2025, its coffee is still largely associated with industrial processing.

See more

A worker pumps E10 petrol into a vehicle at Tran Phu filling station in Nghia Lo ward, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)

E10 biofuel deemed compatible with over 90% of vehicles

Technically, E100 ethanol contains around 34.7% oxygen and has a high octane rating of about 108 RON, enabling more efficient combustion. Studies also show that E10 can reduce carbon monoxide (CO) emissions by 20–30% and hydrocarbon (HC) emissions by 10–20% compared to conventional petrol.

A view of Work the Nordic Way 2026 conference (Photo: VNA)

Conference offers insights into Nordic workplace culture

Speakers addressed a range of key issues, including managing organisations amid rapid economic shifts, effectively integrating artificial intelligence into the workplace, building high-performing teams and developing talent strategies in globally competitive industries.

Vietnam looks to stronger ties with Africa for sustainable development

Vietnam looks to stronger ties with Africa for sustainable development

Experts proposed a raft of coordinated solutions to create breakthroughs in bilateral and multilateral ties with African countries. Chief among them is the fact that Vietnam should step forward as a bridge, spearhead the expansion of knowledge-sharing forums, and roll out specialised skills training courses for African partners.

European dairy products from Ireland. (Photo: cafe.vn)

Ireland steps up dairy trade promotion in Vietnam

Data from IMARC Group showed that the Vietnamese dairy market was valued at 5.71 billion USD in 2024 and is projected to reach 13.37 billion USD by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the 2025–2033 period.

Organisers and speakers at the “Vietnam–India Cross-border E-commerce” forum pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Cross-border e-commerce drives Vietnam–India economic ties

Hang noted that cross-border e-commerce is creating fresh opportunities for bilateral cooperation. Indian products such as natural cosmetics, essential oil, herbal products, fashion items and household goods are seen as highly promising in the Vietnamese market. At the same time, Vietnamese businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, are increasingly able to use digital platforms to access India’s market of more than 1.4 billion consumers.

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition series on May 21, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Industrial, transport infrastructure exhibitions open in Ho Chi Minh City

The events consist of the 22nd International Exhibition on Automobile, Motorcycle, Electric Vehicle and Supporting Industries (Autotech & Accessories 2026) and the International Exhibition on Construction Machinery, Rail Transit, Specialised Vehicles, Technology and Transportation Infrastructure (Cons & Trans 2026).

Workers of the Duy Khanh precision mechanical factory in Tang Nhon Phu ward, Ho Chi Minh City, manufacture support mechanical components. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Banks shift to cash-flow lending to unlock capital for SMEs

Prof. Nguyen Trong Hoai from the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) suggested that Vietnam should study open finance models built on digital data adopted in several countries to improve credit access for SMEs lacking collateral.

The Vietnam – Bangladesh business forum in Dhaka on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Bangladesh eye to foster economic ties

Addressing the forum, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral ties over the past 53 years, noting that trade turnover has consistently exceeded 1.1 billion USD despite global disruptions. The two sides are now striving to raise the figure to 2 billion USD in the coming years.

The opening ceremony of the 10th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

ILDEX Vietnam 2026 showcases livestock, agri-food innovation

The three-day event is jointly organised by VNU Asia Pacific and Thailand’s ITEC, serving as a platform for business networking, technology exchange and knowledge sharing in the livestock, aquaculture and food industries in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and officials inspect the Gia Binh International Airport project on May 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Binh international airport project accelerated ahead of APEC 2027

Tuc described Gia Binh International Airport as a national key project requiring strict adherence to construction timelines, particularly as it is expected to be put into operation in time for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Several associated projects are also being implemented under special mechanisms to serve major national tasks.