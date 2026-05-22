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Vietnam taps venture capital for innovation: Deputy Finance Minister

To secure double-digit growth over the next two decades, the official said the Vietnamese Government will maintain political and macroeconomic stability while building a transparent legal environment that treats domestic and foreign investors equally and cuts red tape to attract quality private and foreign capital.

The working session between Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam and a delegation of foreign investors led by venture capital fund Argor Capital (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)
The working session between Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam and a delegation of foreign investors led by venture capital fund Argor Capital (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Venture capital is critical to spurring technological innovation and pushing Vietnamese firms into emerging sectors while supporting legal fine-tuning to create breakthrough momentum for economic growth, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam said.

During a recent working session with a delegation of foreign investors led by venture capital fund Argor Capital, Tam called it a valuable opportunity to share investment information as Vietnam races to meet a broad set of development targets.

The Vietnamese Party and State have identified science – technology and innovation as key drivers to reform the growth model, allowing the country to deliver double-digit economic expansion in the fastest and most sustainable way, he said.

To secure double-digit growth over the next two decades, he said the Vietnamese Government will maintain political and macroeconomic stability while building a transparent legal environment that treats domestic and foreign investors equally and cuts red tape to attract quality private and foreign capital.

The National Assembly recently passed the 2025 Investment Law, introducing reforms aligned with international practices and pushing decentralisation to create a healthier and more open business climate, he noted. The Ministry of Finance is also reviewing 30 years of foreign direct investment (FDI) policies in preparation for a new Politburo resolution that will bring more exceptional, breakthrough mechanisms tailored to the new context.

A national single-window information portal for foreign investors is being built to streamline procedures through an integrated electronic platform linking with relevant government agencies, he added.

According to the official, investment priorities centre on strategic infrastructure projects, including the North – South high-speed railway, urban rail systems in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, aviation infrastructure, as well as science – technology, innovation, digital transformation and a skilled workforce.

The Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang will become an important capital mobilisation channel for the country’s strategic infrastructure. The country is introducing its most competitive institutional and policy incentives, spanning tax, labour, land, visas and administrative procedures, to create supportive conditions for foreign investors operating in the centre, he noted.

Vietnam is working to build a transparent and level playing field for foreign investors, he said, assigning the National Innovation Centre to partner with Argor Capital and the investor delegation to support connections with Vietnam’s startup and innovation ecosystem and facilitate deeper access to investment opportunities in the country.

Aditya Kamath, Founding Partner of Argor Capital, called Vietnam the fund’s key market. It has actively invested in Vietnam’s technology and startup ecosystems and remains committed to backing innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Argor Capital and other foreign investors are keen to explore more investment and business expansion opportunities in Vietnam, including potential involvement in the VIFC, he added.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, Argor Capital is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It manages about 400 million USD and focuses on Series A investments in Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

To date, the fund has invested in 35 companies across consumption, finance and artificial intelligence. Its backers include leading global institutional investors such as sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, family offices and multinational corporations./.

VNA
#Argor Capital #double-digit growth #venture capital #FDI #Vietnam International Financial Centre #Ministry of Finance Vietnam
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