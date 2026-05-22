Sci-Tech

Protecting digital future in post-quantum, AI era

Participants highlighted the importance of building a proactive, synchronised and sustainable national cybersecurity ecosystem through closer cooperation among regulators, technology firms, research institutions and cybersecurity experts.

Major General Nguyen Tung Hung, deputy commander of the Cyber Warfare Command under the Ministry of National Defence, addresses the event (Photo: VNA)
Major General Nguyen Tung Hung, deputy commander of the Cyber Warfare Command under the Ministry of National Defence, addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and emerging quantum technologies are reshaping the global digital economy while creating unprecedented cybersecurity risks, experts warned at the Vietnam Security Summit 2026 held in Hanoi on May 22.

Participants noted that AI is creating a “dual impact” on information security. While the technology helps organisations accelerate threat detection, automate operations and optimise data analysis, cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting AI to launch sophisticated phishing campaigns, ransomware attacks and identity fraud schemes.

At the same time, the rapid rise of quantum computing is raising concerns over the future viability of traditional encryption standards, prompting governments and businesses to accelerate preparations for the post-quantum cryptography era.

Against this backdrop, the summit aimed to provide a platform for government agencies, businesses and experts to discuss strategies for protecting data, securing digital infrastructure and strengthening resilience against cyber threats in the AI and post-quantum era. The event also sought to promote cooperation, knowledge-sharing and advanced cybersecurity solutions to support the digital economy and strengthen digital trust.

Speaking at the summit, Colonel Nguyen Hong Quan, deputy director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, said cyberattacks are growing in scale, sophistication and cross-border nature as digital transformation becomes the foundation of modern society.

He warned that cybercriminals are increasingly using AI for fraud, impersonation, malware distribution and targeted attacks against agencies, businesses and individuals. Emerging threats such as deepfakes, voice impersonation, data theft, account hijacking and online financial scams are causing serious consequences for assets, business operations and public trust in the digital environment.

Quan also noted that rapid advances in quantum technology are creating new challenges for traditional cybersecurity systems, as many current encryption methods may no longer remain secure against quantum computing capabilities. He stressed the need for agencies, organisations and businesses to strengthen cybersecurity awareness, invest in technology and human resources, and improve coordination with authorities to detect and respond to threats early.

Participants highlighted the importance of building a proactive, synchronised and sustainable national cybersecurity ecosystem through closer cooperation among regulators, technology firms, research institutions and cybersecurity experts.

Major General Nguyen Tung Hung, deputy commander of the Cyber Warfare Command under the Ministry of National Defence, said cyberattacks have changed dramatically in both scale and sophistication, including risks linked to “harvest now, decrypt later” strategies associated with advanced quantum technologies.

According to Hung, cybercriminal groups are increasingly using AI, exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities, targeting supply chains and deploying dormant malware. Many attacks now aim not only to steal data but also to disrupt essential services, seize control of systems, sabotage infrastructure and undermine public trust.

He stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between enterprises and state agencies, expanding early warning mechanisms, sharing threat intelligence and organising regular cyber defence exercises.

Hung emphasised that cyberspace has become inseparable from national sovereignty, making cybersecurity protection for critical infrastructure essential to safeguarding political stability, economic development and national security in the digital era.

The summit also featured presentations from regulatory agencies and international technology firms on cybersecurity priorities for 2026 and beyond, AI-driven cyber defence, cloud-based AI security, trusted AI governance and protecting AI agents in enterprise environments.

Vietnam Security Summit 2026 included a plenary session on the event’s main theme and three thematic sessions focusing on data protection and digital identity, critical infrastructure security, and cyber risk governance.

A cybersecurity technology exhibition featuring more than 40 domestic and international solution providers was also held on the sidelines of the event./.

VNA
#Artificial intelligence #AI #Vietnam Security Summit #post-quantum cryptography era #quantum
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