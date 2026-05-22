Society

Training course helps boost anti-IUU fishing efforts in Ca Mau

The training focused on three key areas: updates on inspection findings from the European Commission, dissemination of new regulations, and the implementation of an electronic catch documentation and traceability system.

Officers and soldiers of the Ganh Hao border guard station present a national flag to fishermen before they head out to sea. (Photo: VNA)
Officers and soldiers of the Ganh Hao border guard station present a national flag to fishermen before they head out to sea. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – A training course on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing for local authorities and fishermen took place in the southernmost province of Ca Mau’s Ganh Hao commune on May 22.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Fisheries and Surveillance under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ganh Hao People's Committee.

The training focused on three key areas: updates on inspection findings from the European Commission, dissemination of new regulations, and the implementation of an electronic catch documentation and traceability system.

The programme is expected to contribute to the implementation of the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws on strengthening fisheries management, while raising awareness and promoting legal compliance among organisations, individuals and fishermen engaged in marine fishing activities. It also aims to support nationwide efforts to prevent and ultimately eliminate IUU fishing practices.

During the event, delegates and fishermen were given practical guidance on installing and using the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system on both mobile applications and web-based platforms.

Ca Mau currently has more than 5,100 registered fishing vessels with a combined capacity exceeding 800,000 horsepower. Of these, all 1,914 vessels measuring 15 metres or longer have been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS), with signals fully integrated into the national fishing vessel management system.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su stressed that the province remains firmly committed to preventing, reducing and eliminating IUU fishing activities by organisations and individuals operating in its waters.

In particular, Ca Mau’s highest priority is to completely end the involvement of local fishing vessels and fishermen in illegal fishing activities in foreign waters, he said./.

VNA
#anti-IUU training course #anti-IUU fishing efforts in Ca Mau Ca Mau
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

See more

The De Men Children’s Awards ceremony will take place on May 22 afternoon at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum. (Photo: VNA)

De Men Children’s Awards spread vitality of children’s literature, arts

In its seventh season, De Men continues to affirm its openness by moving beyond the traditional boundaries of literature. The inclusion of the musical “Phep mau cua Kurt” (Kurt’s miracle), the Wolfoo animated series and a digital creative ecosystem among the top 10 finalists reflects the awards’ growing engagement with contemporary creative life and their expansion into theatre, cinema, animation and digital platforms.

An artistic programme on the evening of August 10, 2025, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (Illustrative photo. Source: VNA)

Safeguarding fairness for creators, future of Vietnam’s culture

Films, music, television programmes, e-books, video games, journalistic works, images and creative data can now be copied, edited and redistributed within minutes. While copyright violations were once linked mainly to pirated discs or counterfeit books, infringements have shifted online with faster speed, wider scale and greater anonymity.

At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam recovers 28 sets of martyrs' remains from Laos during 2025–2026 dry season

During the 2025–2026 dry season, Teams 584 and 589 under the Quang Tri provincial Military Command’s Political Department surveyed sites, gathered information, and recovered 28 sets of remains of fallen soldiers in the Lao provinces of Savannakhet and Khammouane, delivering a measurable boost to the Government’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the mission.

Illustrative image (Photo: VGP)

Vietnam sets fines up to 50 million VND for fake news on social media

The decree stiffens penalties to 30–50 million VND for sharing content that distorts history, denies revolutionary achievements, undermines great national unity, insults religions, or incites gender or racial discrimination, provided no criminal liability is triggered.

A technician at the Digital Transformation Centre under the Department of Science and Technology of Khanh Hoa province performs cybersecurity tasks. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens protection of human, civil rights in cyberspace

With more than 85 million Internet users, over 127 million active mobile subscriptions and approximately 79 million social media accounts, Vietnam’s digital space is not only a major driver of the digital economy but also a strategic domain for national defence, security safeguarding and the protection of human and civil rights.

Pham Thi Thanh Tra, member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee 515, along with other delegates, pays tribute to the fallen heroes. (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, reburial service held for 80 martyrs repatriated from Laos

Over the past four decades, the special task forces of the Vietnamese and Lao governments, together with Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 4 Command and Nghe An province, have closely coordinated with Lao localities to search for and repatriate 12,897 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Laos.

Representatives of the Primorye Region Association of Friendship with Vietnam lay flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Flower tribute ceremony honours President Ho Chi Minh in Russia

Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien stressed President Ho Chi Minh’s reputation and career transcended Vietnam’s borders to inspire liberation movements worldwide, and that his ideas on the right to self-determination, peace, and friendship among nations remain deeply relevant today.

Copyright infringement has become widespread, highly organised and increasingly sophisticated. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

No tolerance for digital copyright infringement

According to experts, copyright protection in the digital era cannot rely solely on manual enforcement but requires integrated technologies such as content recognition systems, digital fingerprinting, rapid takedown tools, source tracing, advertising controls and financial monitoring.