Training course helps boost anti-IUU fishing efforts in Ca Mau

Ca Mau (VNA) – A training course on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing for local authorities and fishermen took place in the southernmost province of Ca Mau’s Ganh Hao commune on May 22.



The event was jointly organised by the Department of Fisheries and Surveillance under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ganh Hao People's Committee.



The training focused on three key areas: updates on inspection findings from the European Commission, dissemination of new regulations, and the implementation of an electronic catch documentation and traceability system.



The programme is expected to contribute to the implementation of the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws on strengthening fisheries management, while raising awareness and promoting legal compliance among organisations, individuals and fishermen engaged in marine fishing activities. It also aims to support nationwide efforts to prevent and ultimately eliminate IUU fishing practices.



During the event, delegates and fishermen were given practical guidance on installing and using the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system on both mobile applications and web-based platforms.



Ca Mau currently has more than 5,100 registered fishing vessels with a combined capacity exceeding 800,000 horsepower. Of these, all 1,914 vessels measuring 15 metres or longer have been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS), with signals fully integrated into the national fishing vessel management system.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su stressed that the province remains firmly committed to preventing, reducing and eliminating IUU fishing activities by organisations and individuals operating in its waters.



In particular, Ca Mau’s highest priority is to completely end the involvement of local fishing vessels and fishermen in illegal fishing activities in foreign waters, he said./.



VNA