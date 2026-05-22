Over 95% of citizens, businesses satisfied with Defence Ministry’s online public services

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 95% of citizens and businesses have expressed satisfaction with the Ministry of National Defence’s online public services, while the rate of on-time and ahead-of-schedule administrative processing has reached 99%, heard a conference on May 22.

The conference reviewed efforts to promote information provision, online public services, and the digitisation of administrative records and processing results within the ministry in 2026.

Chairing the event, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Hien, Deputy Minister of National Defence, acknowledged the progress made by agencies and units in supplying information, delivering online public services and digitising administrative procedures.

He called on them to draw lessons from implementation, strengthen communications and raise awareness among officials and personnel about the objectives, requirements and procedures related to online public services and digitalisation.

The deputy minister also stressed the need to accelerate the rollout of online public services for eligible administrative procedures, particularly in areas with broad public impact such as military conscription, airspace management, policy affairs and border management.

For procedures currently offered only partially online, he urged further reviews and institutional improvements to enable full online processing. He also called for integrating standalone digital procedures and operations into a unified and concentrated administrative processing information system for greater convenience to citizens and businesses.

The ministry’s office was tasked with reviewing and proposing improvements to the ministry’s administrative processing information system to ensure synchronisation with government systems as well as those of ministries, sectors and localities while remaining suitable for military and defence operations.

The ministry has rolled out its online public services and information initiatives as part of the Government’s wider drive for digital transformation, administrative reform, and better public service quality.

In recent years, the ministry has continuously upgraded its administrative processing information system in line with the Party's and the Government's directives, focusing on user-centric services, data reuse and the handling of administrative procedures beyond geographical boundaries.

According to government assessments based on the public service performance index for ministries and agencies, the Ministry of National Defence has consistently ranked among the top performers in delivering online public services. It ranked second among 21 ministries and agencies in 2023 and 2024, and fifth among 15 ministries and agencies in 2025.

In the evaluations of ministerial- and provincial-level administrative processing information systems, the ministry took the first place among 21 ministries and agencies in both 2023 and 2024, and secured the second place among 15 units last year.

The ministry is handling 186 administrative procedures, with 105 now accessible online. It has completed the online deployment of all eligible administrative procedures scheduled for 2025 and has processed more than 262,800 online applications.

Since 2023, the ministry has also rolled out online payment services for 10 fee-based administrative procedures, with the proportion of online payments increasing steadily year by year./.