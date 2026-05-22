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NA Vice Chairwoman attends burial ceremony for fallen soldiers’ remains in Hue

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh attended a memorial, requiem and burial ceremony on May 22 at the Hue Martyrs’ Cemetery in central Hue city for the remains of eight Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives while serving on the Lao battlefield.

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh lays flowers in tribute to the fallen soldiers. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh lays flowers in tribute to the fallen soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) - Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh attended a memorial, requiem and burial ceremony on May 22 at the Hue Martyrs’ Cemetery in central Hue city for the remains of eight Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives while serving on the Lao battlefield.

The ceremony was jointly organised by the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city.

Paying tribute before the spirits of the fallen heroes, Thanh, together with Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh, Commander of Military Region 4 Lieutenant General Ha Tho Binh, local leaders and armed forces representatives, offered incense and flowers in remembrance of those who bravely fought and sacrificed for national independence and freedom as well as for noble international duties.

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The memorial and burial ceremony for the remains of eight Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives on the Lao battlefield. (Photo: VNA)

Expressing profound gratitude to the martyrs, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Manh affirmed that the Party organisation, armed forces and people of Hue will forever remember their immense sacrifices for the enduring existence of the nation. He described the search and repatriation of Vietnamese soldiers’ remains from Laos as a sacred and meaningful task, reflecting the responsibility and gratitude of the living toward those who had fallen for the revolutionary causes of both Vietnam and Laos.

Manh said the city will continue directing relevant agencies and forces to intensify the search and repatriation work, and implement DNA testing for unidentified martyrs’ graves.

Following the requiem ceremony, the remains were laid to rest at the Hue Martyrs’ Cemetery.

During the 2025–2026 dry season, Team 192 under the Hue Military Command coordinated closely with Lao authorities and local forces to successfully search for, exhume and repatriate the eight sets of remains safely back to their homeland./.

VNA
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