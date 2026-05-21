Remains of Vietnamese volunteers, experts repatriated from Laos

Vientiane (VNA) - The Military Command of Vientiane on May 21 hosted a memorial, handover, and repatriation ceremony for the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

Party officials, local authorities, army personnel and residents paid tribute with flowers and incense to the fallen fighters who stood alongside Lao army and people during the two countries’ resistance wars against common enemies. Their sacrifices forged the special, pure, loyal, and enduring friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Nguyen Thi Nguyet, Vice Chairwoman of Ha Tinh province’s People’s Committee, thanked Lao authorities and villagers nationwide for protecting and caring for Vietnamese martyrs’ graves over decades.

Members of Ha Tinh’s Special Task Committee said sacrifices made by the fallen soldiers embody Vietnam’s solidarity with international friends and stand as lasting proof of the special Vietnam–Laos bond.

Thavixay Mauxomphou, Deputy Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee, said both past and present Lao revolutionary causes have obtained invaluable support from Vietnam. The Lao people, he added, deeply value and remember the immense sacrifices of Vietnamese soldiers and experts in Laos and remain committed to finding and returning their remains.

He further said future Lao generations will remember those sacrifices and are duty-bound to preserve and strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the Parties, States, and people of the two countries.

On May 22, the remains will be transported from Vientiane to Bolikhamsai, then repatriated to Nam Martyrs’ Cemetery in Ha Tinh’s Tu My commune, where memorial and burial services will be held./.

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