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Vietnam recovers 28 sets of martyrs' remains from Laos during 2025–2026 dry season

During the 2025–2026 dry season, Teams 584 and 589 under the Quang Tri provincial Military Command’s Political Department surveyed sites, gathered information, and recovered 28 sets of remains of fallen soldiers in the Lao provinces of Savannakhet and Khammouane, delivering a measurable boost to the Government’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the mission.

At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)
At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Quang Tri province’s steering committee for search, recovery, and identification of martyrs’ remains held a ceremony on May 21 to welcome Teams 584 and 589 under the provincial Military Command’s Political Department as they returned from Laos after completing their 2025–2026 dry-season mission.

During the dry season, the two teams surveyed sites, gathered information, and recovered 28 sets of remains of fallen soldiers in the Lao provinces of Savannakhet and Khammouane, delivering a measurable boost to the Government’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery, and identification of martyrs' remains.

With information on burial sites growing thinner, terrain tougher, and weather more harsh, officers and personnel of both teams maintained a high sense of responsibility, solidarity, and determination to overcome hardships and complete the mission.

They also maintained military discipline, upgraded camp infrastructure, expanded agricultural production to improve living conditions for troops, and conducted defence diplomacy and public outreach activities effectively, thereby reinforcing the special solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Steering Committee for the search, recovery, and identification of martyrs’ remains of Military Region 4, and the provincial steering committee, Military Command, and Department of Home Affairs presented gifts to staff of both teams./.

VNA
#martyrs’ remains #Military Region 4 Quang Tri
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