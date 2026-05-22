Society

Iconic Vietnamese “pho” wins over Japanese university students

The Vietnamese dish has been served at the university cafeteria for a two-week period beginning May 18, allowing students to experience and learn more about Vietnamese cuisine.

Students at Kanda University of International Studies in Japan’s China prefecture enjoy Pho (Photo: VNA)
Students at Kanda University of International Studies in Japan’s China prefecture enjoy Pho (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – “Pho,” the iconic traditional noodle soup of Vietnam, has quickly become a favourite among students at Kanda University of International Studies in Japan’s China Prefecture after being introduced to the university’s lunch menu as part of a programme promoting global culinary culture.

The Vietnamese dish has been served at the university cafeteria for a two-week period beginning May 18, allowing students to experience and learn more about Vietnamese cuisine.

Vietnam is already familiar to many students at the university, which offers Vietnamese language studies and hosts an annual Vietnamese speech contest. However, this marks the first time pho has officially appeared on the campus dining menu.

The cultural experience programme, jointly organised by the university cafeteria and its food research division, has received an enthusiastic response from students. To enhance the atmosphere, organisers decorated the cafeteria with familiar elements of Vietnamese street food culture, including lanterns, plastic stools, snack carts and small grocery stalls.

The university also set up a dedicated pho serving area to meet strong student demand.

vnanet-potal-pho-viet-nam-chinh-phuc-sinh-vien-nhat-ban-8777719.jpg
“Pho,” the iconic traditional noodle soup of Vietnam, has quickly become a favourite among students at Kanda University of International Studies (Photo: VNA)

Sato Yuta, head chef responsible for preparing pho at the university, said he had initially learned the dish through traditional recipes and is now adjusting the flavour slightly to better suit Japanese tastes while preserving its authentic characteristics.

He noted that the aroma of fish sauce and the rich broth are defining features of pho, which the kitchen has sought to maintain during preparation.

According to Sato, many students first tried the dish out of curiosity, but a growing number have since become genuine fans, with long queues regularly forming at the pho counter during lunchtime.

Student Fafa Moroi said she especially enjoyed the soft yet chewy texture of the rice noodles and the fragrant broth.

She observed that both Japanese and Vietnamese cuisines place strong emphasis on broth flavours, creating certain similarities, but added that Vietnamese pho stands out thanks to its meat-based broth and distinctive blend of spices.

In just a few days, Vietnamese pho had become one of the best-selling dishes at the university cafeteria.

Through the programme, the university hopes students will not only enjoy Vietnamese cuisine but also become more interested in studying the Vietnamese language and exploring Vietnam’s rich culture more deeply./.

VNA
#Pho #traditional noodle soup of Vietnam #Vietnamese cuisine #culinary culture Japan
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse take a stroll around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi during a visit to Vietnam in April 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cuisine gains global spotlight through leaders’ street food moments

In recent years, Vietnamese dishes have gained wider global recognition through travellers and international rankings. A social media group named “Vietnam Banh Mi Appreciation Society,” with nearly 200,000 foreign members, is dedicated to reviewing banh mi from street stalls to established shops, reflecting growing international enthusiasm for the dish.

See more

The De Men Children’s Awards ceremony will take place on May 22 afternoon at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum. (Photo: VNA)

De Men Children’s Awards spread vitality of children’s literature, arts

In its seventh season, De Men continues to affirm its openness by moving beyond the traditional boundaries of literature. The inclusion of the musical “Phep mau cua Kurt” (Kurt’s miracle), the Wolfoo animated series and a digital creative ecosystem among the top 10 finalists reflects the awards’ growing engagement with contemporary creative life and their expansion into theatre, cinema, animation and digital platforms.

An artistic programme on the evening of August 10, 2025, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (Illustrative photo. Source: VNA)

Safeguarding fairness for creators, future of Vietnam’s culture

Films, music, television programmes, e-books, video games, journalistic works, images and creative data can now be copied, edited and redistributed within minutes. While copyright violations were once linked mainly to pirated discs or counterfeit books, infringements have shifted online with faster speed, wider scale and greater anonymity.

At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam recovers 28 sets of martyrs' remains from Laos during 2025–2026 dry season

During the 2025–2026 dry season, Teams 584 and 589 under the Quang Tri provincial Military Command’s Political Department surveyed sites, gathered information, and recovered 28 sets of remains of fallen soldiers in the Lao provinces of Savannakhet and Khammouane, delivering a measurable boost to the Government’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the mission.

Illustrative image (Photo: VGP)

Vietnam sets fines up to 50 million VND for fake news on social media

The decree stiffens penalties to 30–50 million VND for sharing content that distorts history, denies revolutionary achievements, undermines great national unity, insults religions, or incites gender or racial discrimination, provided no criminal liability is triggered.

A technician at the Digital Transformation Centre under the Department of Science and Technology of Khanh Hoa province performs cybersecurity tasks. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens protection of human, civil rights in cyberspace

With more than 85 million Internet users, over 127 million active mobile subscriptions and approximately 79 million social media accounts, Vietnam’s digital space is not only a major driver of the digital economy but also a strategic domain for national defence, security safeguarding and the protection of human and civil rights.

Pham Thi Thanh Tra, member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee 515, along with other delegates, pays tribute to the fallen heroes. (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, reburial service held for 80 martyrs repatriated from Laos

Over the past four decades, the special task forces of the Vietnamese and Lao governments, together with Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 4 Command and Nghe An province, have closely coordinated with Lao localities to search for and repatriate 12,897 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Laos.

Representatives of the Primorye Region Association of Friendship with Vietnam lay flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Flower tribute ceremony honours President Ho Chi Minh in Russia

Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien stressed President Ho Chi Minh’s reputation and career transcended Vietnam’s borders to inspire liberation movements worldwide, and that his ideas on the right to self-determination, peace, and friendship among nations remain deeply relevant today.

Copyright infringement has become widespread, highly organised and increasingly sophisticated. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

No tolerance for digital copyright infringement

According to experts, copyright protection in the digital era cannot rely solely on manual enforcement but requires integrated technologies such as content recognition systems, digital fingerprinting, rapid takedown tools, source tracing, advertising controls and financial monitoring.