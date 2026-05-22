Society

De Men Children’s Awards spread vitality of children’s literature, arts

In its seventh season, De Men continues to affirm its openness by moving beyond the traditional boundaries of literature. The inclusion of the musical “Phep mau cua Kurt” (Kurt’s miracle), the Wolfoo animated series and a digital creative ecosystem among the top 10 finalists reflects the awards’ growing engagement with contemporary creative life and their expansion into theatre, cinema, animation and digital platforms.

The De Men Children’s Awards ceremony will take place on May 22 afternoon at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum. (Photo: VNA)
The De Men Children’s Awards ceremony will take place on May 22 afternoon at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Entering its seventh season in 2026, the De Men (Cricket) Children’s Awards, founded by The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency, continues to demonstrate the enduring vitality of a prestigious award in Vietnam’s literary and artistic landscape.

Maintaining strong professional standards, this year’s edition also mark a clearer ambition to elevate their stature, in line with the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture in the new era.

From 146 entries reviewed and assessed, the jury selected a top 10 shortlist spanning a wide range of creative genres, including novels, poetry, painting, comics, musicals, animation and multi-platform creative models. Notably, this year’s edition features the prominent participation of four young authors among the finalists.

According to poet Tran Dang Khoa, chairman of the judging panel, the number of submissions this year is considerable, with a relatively even overall quality and many outstanding works for children. Alongside familiar names such as Nguyen Ngoc Thuan and Ta Huy Long, the awards also welcomed many new contributors, particularly young writers and child artists whose creations displayed rich imagination and distinctive artistic personalities.

In its seventh season, De Men continues to affirm its openness by moving beyond the traditional boundaries of literature. The inclusion of the musical “Phep mau cua Kurt” (Kurt’s miracle), the Wolfoo animated series and a digital creative ecosystem among the top 10 finalists reflects the awards’ growing engagement with contemporary creative life and their expansion into theatre, cinema, animation and digital platforms.

Beyond their diversity in form, this year’s works also capture the pulse of modern life through themes such as artificial intelligence, digital technology and the relationship between humans and the technological world. Nevertheless, the entries still preserve the core values of children’s literature and arts: nurturing emotions, imagination and humanistic ideals.

Another highlight of the seventh edition is an ambition to raise the awards’ profile in accordance with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW and the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s Directive No. 04-CT/TW on strengthening the Party’s leadership over publishing activities in the new context.

De Men no longer limited to discovering and honouring works “by children” or “for children”, but are also moving towards building a cultural and artistic ecosystem for them in the digital age. This includes promoting promising works into cultural industry products capable of reaching a broader audience, thereby contributing to reading culture and the spiritual life of younger generations./.

VNA
#De Men Children’s Awards #Vietnam’s literary and artistic landscape Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

The Wolfoo animation franchise is among top 10 finalists for 7th De Men Awards for Children 2026. (Photo: Organising board)

Top 10 finalists for 7th De Men Awards for Children 2026 announced

Founded and organised annually since 2020 by the Vietnam News Agency’s The thao và Van hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper, the De Men (Cricket) Awards for Children honour outstanding artistic and literary works either “by children” or “for children.” The awards include a grand prize called the Cricket Knight Award, and several Cricket Desire Awards of equal standing.

See more

An artistic programme on the evening of August 10, 2025, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (Illustrative photo. Source: VNA)

Safeguarding fairness for creators, future of Vietnam’s culture

Films, music, television programmes, e-books, video games, journalistic works, images and creative data can now be copied, edited and redistributed within minutes. While copyright violations were once linked mainly to pirated discs or counterfeit books, infringements have shifted online with faster speed, wider scale and greater anonymity.

At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam recovers 28 sets of martyrs' remains from Laos during 2025–2026 dry season

During the 2025–2026 dry season, Teams 584 and 589 under the Quang Tri provincial Military Command’s Political Department surveyed sites, gathered information, and recovered 28 sets of remains of fallen soldiers in the Lao provinces of Savannakhet and Khammouane, delivering a measurable boost to the Government’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the mission.

Illustrative image (Photo: VGP)

Vietnam sets fines up to 50 million VND for fake news on social media

The decree stiffens penalties to 30–50 million VND for sharing content that distorts history, denies revolutionary achievements, undermines great national unity, insults religions, or incites gender or racial discrimination, provided no criminal liability is triggered.

A technician at the Digital Transformation Centre under the Department of Science and Technology of Khanh Hoa province performs cybersecurity tasks. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens protection of human, civil rights in cyberspace

With more than 85 million Internet users, over 127 million active mobile subscriptions and approximately 79 million social media accounts, Vietnam’s digital space is not only a major driver of the digital economy but also a strategic domain for national defence, security safeguarding and the protection of human and civil rights.

Pham Thi Thanh Tra, member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee 515, along with other delegates, pays tribute to the fallen heroes. (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, reburial service held for 80 martyrs repatriated from Laos

Over the past four decades, the special task forces of the Vietnamese and Lao governments, together with Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 4 Command and Nghe An province, have closely coordinated with Lao localities to search for and repatriate 12,897 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Laos.

Representatives of the Primorye Region Association of Friendship with Vietnam lay flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Flower tribute ceremony honours President Ho Chi Minh in Russia

Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien stressed President Ho Chi Minh’s reputation and career transcended Vietnam’s borders to inspire liberation movements worldwide, and that his ideas on the right to self-determination, peace, and friendship among nations remain deeply relevant today.

Copyright infringement has become widespread, highly organised and increasingly sophisticated. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

No tolerance for digital copyright infringement

According to experts, copyright protection in the digital era cannot rely solely on manual enforcement but requires integrated technologies such as content recognition systems, digital fingerprinting, rapid takedown tools, source tracing, advertising controls and financial monitoring.

Hanoi approves 100-year master plan, with Red River as a hub. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi shapes future city with AI, TOD, 1,153km metro network

According to the new master plan, Hanoi's study area spans all 126 wards and communes within Hanoi’s administrative boundary, covering roughly 3,359.84 sq.km. Its population is projected to reach around 14–15 million by 2035, 15–16 million by 2045, and 17–19 million by 2065, with a long-term cap of no more than 20 million residents.