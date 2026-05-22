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Indian Cultural Space inaugurated to deepen Vietnam-India cultural exchanges

The space, jointly launched by the Lam Dong provincial People's Committee and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, features more than 300 books, documents and photographs introducing India’s history, culture, people and development achievements.

Delegates visit the Indian Cultural Space at the Lam Dong Provincial Library on May 22. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates visit the Indian Cultural Space at the Lam Dong Provincial Library on May 22. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – An Indian Cultural Space was inaugurated at the Lam Dong Provincial Library on May 22, marking a meaningful step in cultural diplomacy and contributing to stronger friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and India.

The space, jointly launched by the Lam Dong provincial People's Committee and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, features more than 300 books, documents and photographs introducing India’s history, culture, people and development achievements.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Minh said the cultural space reflected the long-standing friendship and growing cooperation between Vietnam and India in multiple fields, including culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.He expressed his hope that the venue would serve as a platform for cultural exchanges, exhibitions, discussions and educational activities, particularly for young people seeking to learn more about India.

Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Vipra Pandey described the initiative as an effort to promote cultural understanding and knowledge exchanges.

He said the cultural space would provide valuable resources for students, researchers and readers interested in India's history, traditions, literature and contemporary development, while opening up new opportunities for cooperation between Indian organisations and partners in Lam Dong.

The Indian Cultural Space is expected to enrich the province’s information resources and provide a venue for learning, research and cultural exchanges within the community./.

VNA
#Lam Dong #Indian Cultural Space #Vietnam-India #Lam Dong Provincial Library #cultural exchanges Lam Dong India Vietnam
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