Culture - Sports

Exhibition in Brussels brings Vietnamese spirit to life through Belgian art

Inside a red-brick building in one of Brussels’ most elegant districts, visitors explored vivid artistic interpretations of Vietnam from rice fields and ancient temples to rivers, mountains, and daily street scenes.

The exhibition poster (Photo: L'école | ecoleartuccle.be)
The exhibition poster (Photo: L'école | ecoleartuccle.be)

Brussels (VNA) – An exhibition showcasing Vietnam-inspired artworks by 33 Belgian artists opened in Brussels on May 20, offering visitors an emotional journey through the landscapes, culture, and everyday life of the Southeast Asian nation.

The exhibition at the Uccle Art School features paintings, photography, embroidery, and installation art created after the artists’ extended trip through Hong Kong (China), mainland China, and Vietnam during the Lunar New Year earlier this year.

Inside a red-brick building in one of Brussels’ most elegant districts, visitors explored vivid artistic interpretations of Vietnam from rice fields and ancient temples to rivers, mountains, and daily street scenes.

The exhibition opens with an installation featuring water bottles printed with images of Hanoi’s Long Bien Bridge at sunset and farmers working in rice paddies, setting the tone for a deeply personal portrait of Vietnam.

Among the highlights are photographs by Anne Deliège capturing scenes at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature – the first university in Vietnam) during the first full moon festival of the lunar year, including a striking image of a woman in a red ao dai leading her daughter through the centuries-old courtyard.

Other works depict ancient temple gates, the limestone scenery of northern Ninh Binh province, and colourful scenes inspired by Vietnam’s ethnic minority cultures.

One standout piece, a large embroidered fabric collage in vibrant orange-red tones combines patchwork and hand embroidery techniques inspired by the mountainous northwest region, subtly incorporating the image of a yellow five-pointed star.

Despite the diversity in artistic styles and materials, the exhibition shares a common theme: Affection for Vietnam.

Artist Gisèle Dineur said Vietnam left a lasting impression on the group with its “beautiful landscapes, warm-hearted people, and wonderful cuisine.”

The exhibition also received enthusiastic support from the Vietnamese community in Brussels. A Vietnamese expatriate identified as Mrs. Vinh said she had helped organise introductory talks about Vietnam for the artists before their journey.

According to her, the artists were especially fascinated by Vietnam’s traditional rituals and food culture. She said this exhibition reflects what they truly experienced and felt about Vietnam.

Held under the theme “Evaporation: as the water rises,” the exhibition also carries an environmental message.

Inspired by Vietnam’s rice fields, the Red River, the mystical beauty of Ha Long Bay, and the peaceful canals of Hoi An, the artists also sought to highlight the growing threat of rising sea levels facing vulnerable communities.

More than an art exhibition, the showcase stands as both a tribute to Vietnam and a reflection on climate change through Belgian artistic perspectives.

The exhibition will run through May 24./.​

VNA
#Brussels #Vietnam-inspired artworks #Belgian artists #Uccle Art School Belgium Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The painting “Landscape with Cypresses (Menthon-Saint-Bernard).” (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Rare paintings by King Ham Nghi showcased in Hanoi

A collection of rare paintings by King Ham Nghi (1871-1944) is being introduced to the public in Hanoi through the exhibition “Troi, Non, Nuoc | Allusive Panorama,” following the success of its first showing in the central city of Hue.

See more

A performance staged in service of the Ky Yen (Peace praying) Festival at communal houses and historical relic sites. (Photo: VNA)

New move opens pathways for creative market

The successful piloting of the culture and arts fund, together with the establishment of a professional cultural market, could open a new stage of development for Vietnamese culture and contribute more substantially to national development.

Organisers present individual awards to athletes competing in the 2026 National Triathlon Club Championships. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triathlon aims higher on regional, global stage

The 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup – Tam Chuc and National Triathlon Club Championships attracted nearly 400 athletes from 31 countries and 13 localities nationwide, with competitors taking part in triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon events across multiple men's and women's categories.

Young people visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Exhibition highlights spirit of democracy, civic responsibility in Hue

The exhibition in Hue retraces the revolutionary history of Vietnam’s National Assembly as the highest representative body of the people and highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s role in founding and building the Democratic Republic of Vietnam - a state “of the people, by the people and for the people”.

2026 Sen Village Festival opens in Nghe An (Photo: VNA)

Sen Village Festival opens in Nghe An

In his opening speech, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Thai Van Thanh noted that over 45 years, the event evolved from “Songs from Sen Village” and the “Sen Village Singing Festival” into the Sen Village Festival in 2002. Since then, it has been staged annually at the provincial level and every five years on a national scale.

An Ao Dai performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cultural spirit shines through Ao Dai festival in Europe

Themed “the essence of Vietnamese Ao Dai", the event featured 19 performances and cultural activities, including ao dai showcases, musical performances, art exhibitions and interactive cultural spaces, offering audiences a vivid glimpse into Vietnamese culture in the heart of Europe.

A performance at the show (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese water puppetry draws crowds in Laos

Following two sold-out shows in Vientiane, Vietnam’s traditional water puppetry continued to pull in strong audiences. The 700-seat auditorium of the Savannakhet provincial cultural house was filled to capacity on both floors well before the show began.

Meritorious Artisan Nguyen Thi Oanh (Photo: VNA)

Couple saves 500-year-old Dong Ho painting art from extinction

Born in Bac Ninh province’s Dong Khe residential area half a millennium ago, Dong Ho painting hit its roaring peak in the 1940s, when 17 family clans churned out vividly coloured, all-natural works for spiritual, festive and daily rituals, especially the Lunar New Year

Soldier Tran Thanh, a member of the Hoang Dieu Citadel National Salvation Youth Union, carries a lunge mine to destroy enemy tank on the streets of Hanoi on December 23, 1946, during the early days of the nationwide resistance war. (File photo: VNA)

Nghe An to host exhibition featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s call for national resistance

This is an important political and cultural event that celebrates the lasting historical significance of President Ho Chi Minh's call for national resistance, while highlighting the vision, determination, and intellectual strength of the Party and the Vietnamese people during a pivotal moment in history. The exhibition also aims to celebrate the late President’s 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 - 2026).

Tthe DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet (Source: DIFF)

DIFF 2026 set to mark breakthrough in stage scale, performance technology

The DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet. With a width of up to 100 metres and a total area of nearly 1,200sq.m, the stage is considered the largest in the history of DIFF.