Exhibition in Brussels brings Vietnamese spirit to life through Belgian art

​Brussels (VNA) – An exhibition showcasing Vietnam-inspired artworks by 33 Belgian artists opened in Brussels on May 20, offering visitors an emotional journey through the landscapes, culture, and everyday life of the Southeast Asian nation.

The exhibition at the Uccle Art School features paintings, photography, embroidery, and installation art created after the artists’ extended trip through Hong Kong (China), mainland China, and Vietnam during the Lunar New Year earlier this year.

Inside a red-brick building in one of Brussels’ most elegant districts, visitors explored vivid artistic interpretations of Vietnam from rice fields and ancient temples to rivers, mountains, and daily street scenes.

The exhibition opens with an installation featuring water bottles printed with images of Hanoi’s Long Bien Bridge at sunset and farmers working in rice paddies, setting the tone for a deeply personal portrait of Vietnam.

Among the highlights are photographs by Anne Deliège capturing scenes at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature – the first university in Vietnam) during the first full moon festival of the lunar year, including a striking image of a woman in a red ao dai leading her daughter through the centuries-old courtyard.

Other works depict ancient temple gates, the limestone scenery of northern Ninh Binh province, and colourful scenes inspired by Vietnam’s ethnic minority cultures.

One standout piece, a large embroidered fabric collage in vibrant orange-red tones combines patchwork and hand embroidery techniques inspired by the mountainous northwest region, subtly incorporating the image of a yellow five-pointed star.

Despite the diversity in artistic styles and materials, the exhibition shares a common theme: Affection for Vietnam.

Artist Gisèle Dineur said Vietnam left a lasting impression on the group with its “beautiful landscapes, warm-hearted people, and wonderful cuisine.”

The exhibition also received enthusiastic support from the Vietnamese community in Brussels. A Vietnamese expatriate identified as Mrs. Vinh said she had helped organise introductory talks about Vietnam for the artists before their journey.

According to her, the artists were especially fascinated by Vietnam’s traditional rituals and food culture. She said this exhibition reflects what they truly experienced and felt about Vietnam.

Held under the theme “Evaporation: as the water rises,” the exhibition also carries an environmental message.

Inspired by Vietnam’s rice fields, the Red River, the mystical beauty of Ha Long Bay, and the peaceful canals of Hoi An, the artists also sought to highlight the growing threat of rising sea levels facing vulnerable communities.

More than an art exhibition, the showcase stands as both a tribute to Vietnam and a reflection on climate change through Belgian artistic perspectives.

The exhibition will run through May 24./.​