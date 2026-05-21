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Vietnamese films attract global spotlight at Cannes film market 2026

On the market’s opening day, Deadline published an article titled “Vietnam's Bluebells Studios Unveils Trio Of Theatrical Pics As ‘Phi Phong: The Blood Demon’ Breaks Records”, describing Vietnam as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising film markets.

A wide range of Vietnamese films are introduced at the 2026 Marché du Film. (Photo: VTV)
A wide range of Vietnamese films are introduced at the 2026 Marché du Film. (Photo: VTV)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese cinema is gaining increasing international attention at this year’s Marché du Film (Cannes film market), with leading US entertainment outlets including Deadline and Variety highlighting a new wave of local productions for their box-office success, fresh storytelling and global ambitions.

On the market’s opening day, Deadline published an article titled “Vietnam's Bluebells Studios Unveils Trio Of Theatrical Pics As ‘Phi Phong: The Blood Demon’ Breaks Records”, describing Vietnam as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising film markets.

Following the commercial success of Phi Phong: The Blood Demon, which sold more than 2.3 million tickets, the studio unveiled three major theatrical projects scheduled for 2027. Developed as large-scale “event movies”, the films are designed to succeed both domestically and internationally, backed by production teams experienced in Vietnam and the wider Southeast Asian market.

Among the standout titles is Final Firestorm, directed by Le Thanh Son. Inspired by the true story of pilot Nguyen Thanh Trung and the historic bombing of the Independence Palace in April 1975, the film combines large-scale aerial combat with emotional storytelling set during the final days of national reunification. Deadline noted the project’s strong commercial potential and historical depth. Le Thanh Son is known for hit films such as “Em chua 18” (Jailbait), “Bay rong” (Clash) and “Bau vat troi cho” (A Gift from Heaven).

Another project drawing attention is Extraordinary Kingdom by director Duong Minh Chien, slated for release during the 2027 Lunar New Year season. Set during Vietnam’s turbulent “12 Warlords” era in the 10th century, the film blends history, action, adventure and humour in an effort to internationalise Vietnamese stories while preserving cultural identity. Duong Minh Chien previously directed the successful action film Truy Tim Long Dien Huong (Fish, Fists and Ambergris) in 2025.

Also featured is Curse of The Headless Army by director Dinh Thai Thuy, with Phi Phong director Do Quoc Trung serving as creative consultant. The project continues the growing trend of Vietnamese folk horror, a genre that has gained momentum in recent years.

Variety also spotlighted Vietnamese horror through “The 10th House” by director-producer duo Tran Huu Tan and Hoang Quan. The film, which has secured a global distribution deal, explores the folk belief surrounding “Lo Ban” curses hidden inside house structures. Following a young man investigating supernatural events after his father’s mysterious death, the project was described by Variety as well-positioned to tap into international demand for Asian found-footage horror. The duo previously gained regional success with “Chuyen ma gan nha” (Vietnamese Horror Story) and “Ke an hon” (The Soul Reaper).

The increasing visibility of Vietnamese films in international media reflects a broader shift in the country’s film industry, with producers moving beyond isolated successes toward longer-term strategies that combine commercial appeal with distinct cultural identity.

At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and Marché du Film, Vietnamese distributor Mockingbird Pictures is also introducing a diverse slate of new productions to international buyers, spanning family comedy, folk horror, action and social drama.

Leading the lineup is “Nghi he so nghi huu” (Zero Meets Hero) by Huynh Lap, a family comedy-drama centred on the relationship between a Gen Z grandson and his war veteran grandfather. Other featured titles include “Len huong”, “Trai giam hanh phuc”, “Son”, “Nguoi duoc chon” and “Tren con duong moi”./.

VNA
#Vietnamese cinema #Marché du Film #Cannes film market #Vietnamese films
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