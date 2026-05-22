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Work starts on 600-million-USD electronic components plant in Ninh Binh

Work starts on 600-million-USD electronic components plant in Ninh Binh

A 600-million-USD electronic components manufacturing plant breaks ground in northern Ninh Binh province on May 22 (Photo: VNA)
A 600-million-USD electronic components manufacturing plant breaks ground in northern Ninh Binh province on May 22 (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – A 600-million-USD electronic components manufacturing plant broke ground in northern Ninh Binh province on May 22, marking a major step in Vietnam’s push to attract hi-tech investment and strengthen its role in global supply chains.

The project is being developed by AVC Vietnam Technology Co., Ltd., part of Taiwan (China)-based AVC Group. Built on an area of more than 461,000 sq.m at Kim Bang 1 Industrial Park, the facility is designed with an annual production capacity exceeding 84 million products. It will focus on producing cooling solutions for servers, including cooling fans, heat sinks, cooling plates and liquid cooling systems, as well as related components such as server chassis, hinges, sliding rails, floating joints and quick connectors.

The plant is scheduled to complete construction and equipment installation and become operational before January 2027. Once running at full capacity, it is projected to create around 20,000 jobs, helping raise local incomes and accelerate labour restructuring in the locality.

Earlier in 2020, AVC invested in the AVC 1 plant at Dong Van 3 Industrial Park in Ninh Binh, covering more than 200,000 sq.m with total investment of 400 million USD. After several years of stable operation, the facility has delivered strong results, with revenue reaching 1.1 billion USD in 2025 and providing stable jobs for over 12,000 workers.

Upon completion of all projects, AVC’s total investment in Vietnam is expected to reach around 1 billion USD, making a significant contribution to regional economic growth and human resource development, towards positioning the firm to become one of the world’s leading manufacturers of thermal management equipment.

​Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Cheng Ching-Hsiang, General Director of AVC Vietnam Technology Co., Ltd, said Vietnam remains one of AVC’s most important strategic markets in Asia.

Nguyen Mai Thuan, Deputy Head of the provincial Economic Zone and Industrial Parks Authority, urged the investor to mobilise resources, engage reputable partners and accelerate construction progress while ensuring quality and compliance with approved planning and design.

He also stressed the need to strictly adhere to regulations on environmental protection, construction standards, labour safety and fire prevention throughout the project’s implementation and operation.

The local authorities were called on to coordinate closely with infrastructure developers and relevant agencies to expedite site clearance and complete essential infrastructure within the industrial park, ensuring favourable conditions for the project./.

VNA
#electronic components manufacturing plant #Ninh Binh #hi-tech investment #global supply chains Ninh Binh
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