Reference exchange rate slightly declines on May 22



Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,134 VND/USD on May 22, down slightly from 25,135 VND/USD on the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,391 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,877 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw a slight decline from the May 21 trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,390 VND/USD, down 1 VND from the previous day./.



VNA