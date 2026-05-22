Business

Reference exchange rate slightly declines on May 22

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,391 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,877 VND/USD.

Reference exchange rate slightly declines on May 22 (Photo: VNA)
Reference exchange rate slightly declines on May 22 (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,134 VND/USD on May 22, down slightly from 25,135 VND/USD on the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,391 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,877 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw a slight decline from the May 21 trading session.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,390 VND/USD, down 1 VND from the previous day./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #daily reference exchange #VND/USD exchange rate #USD rate
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