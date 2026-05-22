Culture - Sports

Hanoi cultural showcase in Moscow strengthens Vietnam–Russia ties

“Hanoi Culture Days in Moscow 2026” has helped deepen the longstanding friendship between Vietnam and Russia while creating new opportunities for cooperation in culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchange, further strengthening ties between the two capitals and nations.

A performance of “Kalinka” at the art programme “Hanoi – Echoes of a Thousand Years.” (Photo: VOV)
A performance of “Kalinka” at the art programme “Hanoi – Echoes of a Thousand Years.” (Photo: VOV)

Moscow (VNA) – A cultural exchange programme held under the framework of “Hanoi Culture Days in Moscow 2026” attracted large crowds of overseas Vietnamese, Russian guests and local residents in the Russian capital on May 21.

Addressing the event, Phung Thi Hong Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Council, said the activities were designed to introduce the timeless yet vibrant identity of Thang Long–Hanoi to Russian and international audiences.

She expressed confidence that the programme would further reinforce the strategic partnership between Hanoi and Moscow, as well as between Vietnam and Russia.

Vyacheslav Manuilov, Acting Minister for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, welcomed the Hanoi delegation and highlighted the success of “Moscow Days in Hanoi 2025.” He described the current programme as a continuation of the growing cooperation and cultural exchange between the two capitals.

Held at a cultural centre long associated with Hanoi’s name, the event offers Moscow residents a closer look at the spirit and culture of Vietnam, he added.

One of the highlights was the exhibition “Quoc Tu Giam – Vietnam’s first national university (1076–2026),” which showcased the evolution of Vietnam’s traditional education system and the historical and cultural legacy of Hanoi. The exhibition also marked the 950th anniversary of Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature).

Visitors explored images of contemporary Vietnam through displays of traditional handicrafts, including a replica of the Dong Son bronze drum, while also participating in interactive cultural experiences inspired by Hanoi’s heritage.

Elena Pyltsina, senior researcher at the Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Far East Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents that the exhibition provided Russian visitors, particularly young people, with valuable insights into Vietnam’s rich cultural traditions and dynamic creative sectors.

Young Moscow residents Arina and Nastia said they were impressed by the opportunity to experience Vietnamese culture firsthand, describing the activities as both fascinating and enjoyable.

The accompanying art programme, themed “Hanoi – Echoes of a Thousand Years,” blended traditional and modern elements through performances by leading Hanoi artists. Audiences enjoyed distinctive Vietnamese art forms such as ca tru ceremonial singing, recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, alongside xam singing, cheo and chau van performances.

Traditional instruments including the monochord zither (dan bau), bamboo flute and moon lute (dan nguyet) were also featured, alongside contemporary musical pieces reflecting the dynamism and creativity of present-day Hanoi.

People’s Artist Thu Huyen, Director of the Hanoi Cheo Theatre, said the programme enabled Hanoi artists to bring the capital’s thousand-year cultural heritage closer to Moscow audiences while contributing to Vietnam’s efforts to promote its culture globally under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture.

“Hanoi Culture Days in Moscow 2026” has helped deepen the longstanding friendship between Vietnam and Russia while creating new opportunities for cooperation in culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchange, further strengthening ties between the two capitals and nations./.

VNA
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