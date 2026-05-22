Culture - Sports

Berlin exhibition showcases Vietnam’s maritime heritage and island spirit

More than 40 photographs by My Dung were featured at the exhibition. Born in Da Nang in 1959, the photographer has spent over 30 years pursuing the art form and is widely recognised for works inspired by Vietnam’s seas and islands. Through striking black-and-white imagery, his collection portrays the landscapes and everyday lives of fishing communities stretching from Mong Cai to Ca Mau, reflecting both the hardships and enduring spirit of people whose livelihoods depend on the sea.

Photographs by photographer My Dung on display at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Photographs by photographer My Dung on display at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

​Berlin (VNA) – A photo exhibition themed “Vietnam’s seas and islands in our hearts” opened in Berlin on May 21, highlighting the beauty of Vietnam’s coastal and island regions while strengthening patriotism and connections between overseas Vietnamese and the homeland.

The event brought together representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, overseas Vietnamese from Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and the UK, alongside foreigners who share an affection for Vietnam.

​More than 40 photographs by My Dung were featured at the exhibition. Born in Da Nang in 1959, the photographer has spent over 30 years pursuing the art form and is widely recognised for works inspired by Vietnam’s seas and islands.

Through striking black-and-white imagery, his collection portrays the landscapes and everyday lives of fishing communities stretching from Mong Cai to Ca Mau, reflecting both the hardships and enduring spirit of people whose livelihoods depend on the sea.

The exhibition also included photographs captured by members of the Truong Sa Club in Germany during field trips to Truong Sa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bui Thi Minh Thu, Chairwoman of the Truong Sa Club in Germany, said the exhibition serves as a cultural bridge connecting overseas Vietnamese with their homeland while deepening appreciation for the sacrifices made by soldiers and civilians stationed in remote maritime areas.

​She added that through the event, the Vietnamese community in Europe hopes to send meaningful support and encouragement to those safeguarding Vietnam’s seas and islands.

vnanet-potal-lan-toa-tinh-yeu-bien-dao-viet-nam-qua-goc-nhin-nhiep-anh-tai-duc-8777296.jpg
A German friend of Vietnam attends the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

The Truong Sa Club in Germany currently has around 40 members, more than 30 of whom have visited Truong Sa special zone through programmes organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.

At the exhibition, club members shared emotional stories and reflections from their journeys to the islands. Organisers also launched a fundraising drive and auctioned photographs by My Dung to support soldiers stationed on remote islands.

On the occasion, members returning from a recent trip to Truong Sa presented the club with a national flag stamped by the islands and maritime locations visited during the voyage. For many overseas Vietnamese, the flag represents not only memories of the journey but also pride, patriotism and a lasting connection to their homeland./.

VNA
#Germany #photo exhibition #Truong Sa Germany
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Berlin exhibition highlights the beauty of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s charm captured in Berlin photo exhibition

The exhibition offers an authentic, vivid portrayal of a developing Vietnam entering a new era. He expressed his hope that the event would enhance cultural ties between the two countries and help German audiences, including the Vietnamese community, better understand Vietnam.

Claudia Opitz (R) introduces the display to Vietnamese Minister Counsellor Chu Cong Duc (Photo: VNA)

Berlin exhibition reflects on Vietnam War’s lasting echoes

The Berlin exhibition presents a chronological narrative of the war through the eyes of artists and photographers who lived through or deeply studied the war. The works capture the anguish, iron will, and resilience of a nation under siege, from the early days of revolutionary movement to the great victory on April 30, 1975.

See more

Residents and visitors enjoy cuisine at food stalls during the Da Nang Food Tour 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang Food Tour 2026 awakens “symphony of flavours” by sea

Cuisine is more than food to be enjoyed; it embodies the memories, culture and soul of each locality. In Da Nang, every flavour tells a story of the warm-hearted and hospitable people of central Vietnam, traditional craft villages, fishing voyages and everyday life along the coast through generations.

“Echoes of the Fatherland” is the opening performance, staged as a grand choral and dance spectacle recreating the jubilant atmosphere across the country following the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the nation’s major celebrations. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Building culture “immunity” through high-quality works of art

The representative of the Vietnam Cinema Association stated that in the context of today’s fourth Industrial Revolution, the requirement to respect and ensure historical authenticity through cinema has become more important than ever, as digital platforms and cyberspace have enabled the widespread dissemination of cross-border media products.

First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia Mai Nguyen Tuyet Hoa (right) presents valuable books to a representative of the Russia – Vietnam Cultural Centre at the Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia (Photo: VNA)

Russia – Vietnam cultural centre grows into hub for cultural exchange

With support from Saint Petersburg’s Committee for External Relations and the “Tradition and Friendship” Fund for Russia – Vietnam cooperation, more than 500kg of books were shipped to the Russia – Vietnam Cultural Centre at the Herzen State Pedagogical University, including publications on Vietnamese history and culture, as well as Vietnamese-language learning materials for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and foreign learners.

A performance staged in service of the Ky Yen (Peace praying) Festival at communal houses and historical relic sites. (Photo: VNA)

New move opens pathways for creative market

The successful piloting of the culture and arts fund, together with the establishment of a professional cultural market, could open a new stage of development for Vietnamese culture and contribute more substantially to national development.

Organisers present individual awards to athletes competing in the 2026 National Triathlon Club Championships. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triathlon aims higher on regional, global stage

The 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup – Tam Chuc and National Triathlon Club Championships attracted nearly 400 athletes from 31 countries and 13 localities nationwide, with competitors taking part in triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon events across multiple men's and women's categories.

Young people visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Exhibition highlights spirit of democracy, civic responsibility in Hue

The exhibition in Hue retraces the revolutionary history of Vietnam’s National Assembly as the highest representative body of the people and highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s role in founding and building the Democratic Republic of Vietnam - a state “of the people, by the people and for the people”.

2026 Sen Village Festival opens in Nghe An (Photo: VNA)

Sen Village Festival opens in Nghe An

In his opening speech, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Thai Van Thanh noted that over 45 years, the event evolved from “Songs from Sen Village” and the “Sen Village Singing Festival” into the Sen Village Festival in 2002. Since then, it has been staged annually at the provincial level and every five years on a national scale.

An Ao Dai performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cultural spirit shines through Ao Dai festival in Europe

Themed “the essence of Vietnamese Ao Dai", the event featured 19 performances and cultural activities, including ao dai showcases, musical performances, art exhibitions and interactive cultural spaces, offering audiences a vivid glimpse into Vietnamese culture in the heart of Europe.

A performance at the show (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese water puppetry draws crowds in Laos

Following two sold-out shows in Vientiane, Vietnam’s traditional water puppetry continued to pull in strong audiences. The 700-seat auditorium of the Savannakhet provincial cultural house was filled to capacity on both floors well before the show began.

Meritorious Artisan Nguyen Thi Oanh (Photo: VNA)

Couple saves 500-year-old Dong Ho painting art from extinction

Born in Bac Ninh province’s Dong Khe residential area half a millennium ago, Dong Ho painting hit its roaring peak in the 1940s, when 17 family clans churned out vividly coloured, all-natural works for spiritual, festive and daily rituals, especially the Lunar New Year