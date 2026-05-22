Berlin exhibition showcases Vietnam’s maritime heritage and island spirit

​Berlin (VNA) – A photo exhibition themed “Vietnam’s seas and islands in our hearts” opened in Berlin on May 21, highlighting the beauty of Vietnam’s coastal and island regions while strengthening patriotism and connections between overseas Vietnamese and the homeland.

The event brought together representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, overseas Vietnamese from Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and the UK, alongside foreigners who share an affection for Vietnam.

​More than 40 photographs by My Dung were featured at the exhibition. Born in Da Nang in 1959, the photographer has spent over 30 years pursuing the art form and is widely recognised for works inspired by Vietnam’s seas and islands.

Through striking black-and-white imagery, his collection portrays the landscapes and everyday lives of fishing communities stretching from Mong Cai to Ca Mau, reflecting both the hardships and enduring spirit of people whose livelihoods depend on the sea.

The exhibition also included photographs captured by members of the Truong Sa Club in Germany during field trips to Truong Sa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bui Thi Minh Thu, Chairwoman of the Truong Sa Club in Germany, said the exhibition serves as a cultural bridge connecting overseas Vietnamese with their homeland while deepening appreciation for the sacrifices made by soldiers and civilians stationed in remote maritime areas.

​She added that through the event, the Vietnamese community in Europe hopes to send meaningful support and encouragement to those safeguarding Vietnam’s seas and islands.

A German friend of Vietnam attends the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

The Truong Sa Club in Germany currently has around 40 members, more than 30 of whom have visited Truong Sa special zone through programmes organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.

At the exhibition, club members shared emotional stories and reflections from their journeys to the islands. Organisers also launched a fundraising drive and auctioned photographs by My Dung to support soldiers stationed on remote islands.

On the occasion, members returning from a recent trip to Truong Sa presented the club with a national flag stamped by the islands and maritime locations visited during the voyage. For many overseas Vietnamese, the flag represents not only memories of the journey but also pride, patriotism and a lasting connection to their homeland./.

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