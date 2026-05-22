Culture - Sports

Da Nang Food Tour 2026 awakens “symphony of flavours” by sea

Cuisine is more than food to be enjoyed; it embodies the memories, culture and soul of each locality. In Da Nang, every flavour tells a story of the warm-hearted and hospitable people of central Vietnam, traditional craft villages, fishing voyages and everyday life along the coast through generations.

Residents and visitors enjoy cuisine at food stalls during the Da Nang Food Tour 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Residents and visitors enjoy cuisine at food stalls during the Da Nang Food Tour 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - The central coastal city of Da Nang officially opened the Da Nang Food Tour 2026 at Bien Dong (East Sea) Park on the evening of May 21, with an aim to promote local culture, people and identity through immersive gastronomic experiences.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi described the event as a highlight of the city’s 2026 summer tourism season and a concrete step in its strategy to position itself as one of Asia’s leading destinations for festivals, events and cuisine.

She noted that cuisine is more than food to be enjoyed; it embodies the memories, culture and soul of each locality. In Da Nang, every flavour tells a story of the warm-hearted and hospitable people of central Vietnam, traditional craft villages, fishing voyages and everyday life along the coast through generations.

Held from May 20 to 24 at Bien Dong Park, Tam Thanh Beach Square and other venues across the city, the festival adopts a multi-sensory approach combining cuisine, art, culture and digital technology.

The opening night featured a large-scale art programme blending music, lighting effects, live performances and culinary showcases to recreate the evolution of Quang region-style cuisine. A ceremonial seaside fire-lighting ritual marked the beginning of the five-day celebration.

Earlier, a street parade, featuring more than 70 traditional food vendors, recreated the atmosphere of old Vietnamese streets while and introduced local, national and international cuisine to residents and visitors.

A major attraction of the festival is the “Quang Region Culinary Essence” space, bringing together more than 200 food booths offering regional specialities such as Quang noodles, banh xeo (Crispy Vietnamese crepe), cao lau noodles, rice paper rolls with pork and fresh central Vietnamese seafood.

Organisers said the festival is expected to boost tourism demand and further promote Da Nang as a youthful, creative and culturally rich destination for domestic and international visitors./.

VNA
#Da Nang Food Tour 2026 #2026 summer tourism season Da Nang
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