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Top leader pledges favourable conditions for US tech firms to invest in Vietnam

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam has affirmed that Vietnam is ready to create favourable conditions for US technology corporations to invest and expand operations in the country on the basis of harmonious interests.

#General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee #State President To Lam #Vietnam #US technology corporations #Amazon #David Zapolsky
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The meeting between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon, in Hanoi on May 22 (Photo: VNA)

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