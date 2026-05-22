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Palestine awards Star of Merit Order to former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on May 22 to present the State of Palestine’s Star of Merit Order to former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh in recognition of her contributions to peace, justice, human rights and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

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