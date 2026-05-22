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Minor tax debts may result in exit suspension if legal obligations remain unresolved: Officials

Responding to reports that people with very small tax debts have been temporarily barred from leaving the country, representatives of Vietnam’s tax authority said at a press briefing on May 22 that such information did not fully reflect the handling process of tax agencies, leading to misunderstandings of the law.

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Resolution 66: Law & Law Enforcement

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The proposal is currently posted for public comment on the ministry's news portal. (Photo: VNA)

Finance Ministry proposes abolishing 26 legal documents in tax sector

The documents under review include circulars covering resource tax, income tax, agricultural land use tax, value-added tax and corporate income tax for public health facilities and personal income tax, tax debt cancellation, tax incentives for software enterprises and incentives for developing raw material zones and processing industries for agricultural, forestry, aquaculture and salt production.

A Phu Tho civil servant guides a local how to switch from presumptive tax mechanism to tax sef-declaration. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Vietnam’s tax reform: Fair play, not revenue squeeze

At a time when social media disinformation grows more sophisticated, transparency and public disclosure are the most potent counter to distortions. Facts, data and real-world results deliver the strongest rebuttal to attempts that twist reality and erode trust in tax administration reform.

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Vietnam-China strengthen coffee cooperation

Vietnam-China strengthen coffee cooperation

Vietnam-China coffee cooperation is rooted in geographical proximity and similar natural conditions. Vietnam’s Central Highlands are renowned for Robusta coffee, while China’s Yunnan province mainly cultivates Arabica beans. This complementarity creates opportunities for technical exchanges, production cooperation, and joint market development.

Ninh Binh strengthens aquatic resource protection

Ninh Binh strengthens aquatic resource protection

Every day, dozens of vessels arrive at Ninh Co Fishing Port in the northern province of Ninh Binh to complete entry and departure procedures. As part of efforts to improve seafood traceability, all fishing vessels now declare arrivals and departures through the electronic catch documentation and traceability system.

Top leader urges green, self-reliant materials industry

Top leader urges green, self-reliant materials industry

Vietnam must develop its materials industry in a green, sustainable and self-reliant direction with international competitiveness, in line with global commitments, while ensuring the highest national interests, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said at a working session in Hanoi on May 21.

Top leader calls for strategic quantum technology development plan

Top leader calls for strategic quantum technology development plan

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has stressed the need for deeper, more systematic and strategic research to finalise a comprehensive national quantum technology development plan that serves Vietnam’s development goals while ensuring strategic autonomy.

Ninh Binh captivates visitors with heritage flower seasons

Ninh Binh captivates visitors with heritage flower seasons

The northern province of Ninh Binh is drawing visitors not only with its dramatic mountains and cave systems, but also with vibrant flower seasons unfolding across its heritage landscapes. The combination of natural scenery and immersive live performances is turning the former imperial capital into an increasingly popular destination for seasonal tourism.

Vietnam, India strengthen defence cooperation

Vietnam, India strengthen defence cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam called for stronger and more effective Vietnam–India defence cooperation at a reception in Hanoi on May 19 for Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, highlighting the momentum to translate high-level commitments into deeper and practical collaboration under the bilateral Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Historic sites bearing the imprint of President Ho Chi Minh

Historic sites bearing the imprint of President Ho Chi Minh

May brings memories and deep respect as Vietnamese people commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, the leader who devoted his life to national independence and the people’s happiness. The 136th anniversary of his birth is not only a time for remembrance, but also an opportunity to reflect on the values he left behind as part of Vietnam’s spiritual heritage.

Ho Chi Minh’s global legacy resonates across continents

Ho Chi Minh’s global legacy resonates across continents

From China to France and the Republic of Korea, the legacy of President Ho Chi Minh continues to inspire people across generations and cultures. Marking the 136th anniversary of his birth, scholars, overseas Vietnamese communities and local residents reflected on how his ideals of independence, resilience and humanity still carry global relevance today.