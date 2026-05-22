Vietnam seeks deeper cooperation with African countries

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam always wants to deepen multifaceted cooperation with African countries at bilateral, multilateral and inter-regional levels, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan said at a ceremony marking the 63rd Africa Day (May 25, 1963 – 2026), which was organised by the Group of African Ambassadors in Hanoi on May 22.

​On behalf of the Vietnamese Government and people, Tuan extended congratulations to the governments and people of African nations, African ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions, as well as African friends living, studying and working in Vietnam.

Reviewing the historical ties between Vietnam and African countries, the deputy minister stressed that the close relationship was founded in the 1920s by President Ho Chi Minh and African revolutionary leaders. Building on that tradition of solidarity, the two sides have stood side by side throughout their struggles for national independence in the past as well as in the current cause of national construction and development.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Tuan noted that 2025 marked several important milestones in Vietnam-Africa relations, with Vietnam’s State President, National Assembly Chairman and Prime Minister all making visits to Africa for the first time.

Economic cooperation has also flourished, with two-way trade in 2025 rising 27% from the previous year, while an increasing number of major Vietnamese enterprises are seeking long-term investment opportunities in Africa, he said.

Describing Africa as the “cradle of humankind” and an increasingly important driver of the global economy, Tuan affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to work closely with African countries and contribute practically to the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Drawing on achievements of nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), Vietnam is willing and capable of expanding cooperation with African nations in such areas as agriculture, food security, science and technology, telecommunications and digital transformation, he stated.

The deputy minister also stressed that Vietnam will continue serving as a bridge connecting Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa more effectively.

​Representing African countries, Moroccan Ambassador Jamale Chouaibi, Head of the Group of African Ambassadors, said the Africa Day commemorates the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963 and honours the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility for building a peaceful and prosperous Africa.

​He noted that the African Union (AU) has adopted ‘Ensuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063’ as its official continental theme for 2026 to respond to climate change and protect public health.

​Economically, Africa is steadfastly integrating through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a landmark achievement expected to expand the size of the African economy to 29 trillion USD by 2050.

The ambassador highly valued Africa-Vietnam relations, saying Vietnam’s achievements in poverty reduction, industrial development and agricultural transformation offer valuable lessons for African countries.

On the sidelines of the event, eight African diplomatic missions in Hanoi, including Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa, showcased the continent’s cultural diversity through traditional cuisine, drinks and music, helping promote people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding./.