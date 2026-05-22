☕ Afternoon briefing on May 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The upcoming official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam is expected to create fresh momentum for bilateral ties, bringing the Vietnam-Thailand relations to a new height, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok ahead of the May 27-29 visit, Hung described the trip as especially significant as it marks the first-ever visit to Thailand by a Party General Secretary and State President of Vietnam. The visit also comes at a time when Vietnam and Thailand are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and bilateral relations are developing strongly and comprehensively. Read full story



- Throughout more than 70 years of the development of Vietnam’s revolutionary cinema, war and national history-related topics have always held a particularly important position. Cinema not only reflects the nation’s arduous years of struggle, but also serves as a means of preserving historical memory, conveying revolutionary ideals, inspiring patriotism, and strengthening public confidence.



However, amid the rapid development of digital media platforms, hostile forces have exploited literary and artistic works in general, and films in particular, to distort history and spread misleading views aimed at undermining the great national unity bloc. This has made the task facing filmmakers today increasingly urgent. They must preserve the authenticity of the history while enhancing the artistic quality and appeal of their works in order to counter harmful products. Read full story



- Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 32nd ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Consultation (ACSOC) and the 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (ASEAN-China SOM-DOC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 21.



At the ACSOC-32, ASEAN countries highly valued China’s role in the region and the world, describing China as one of ASEAN’s most dynamic, comprehensive and in-depth partners. Read full story



- The Ministry of Health (MoH) is intensifying surveillance and disease prevention measures amid growing concerns over the evolving Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, aiming to prevent the virus from entering the country.



The ministry on May 22 held an online meeting on Ebola supervision and prevention involving preventive health agencies and local health departments nationwide. Read full story



- A 600-million-USD electronic components manufacturing plant broke ground in northern Ninh Binh province on May 22, marking a major step in Vietnam’s push to attract hi-tech investment and strengthen its role in global supply chains.



The project is being developed by AVC Vietnam Technology Co., Ltd., part of Taiwan (China)-based AVC Group. Built on an area of more than 461,000 sq.m at Kim Bang 1 Industrial Park, the facility is designed with an annual production capacity exceeding 84 million products. It will focus on producing cooling solutions for servers, including cooling fans, heat sinks, cooling plates and liquid cooling systems, as well as related components such as server chassis, hinges, sliding rails, floating joints and quick connectors. Read full story

Students at Kanda University of International Studies in Japan’s China prefecture enjoy Pho (Photo: VNA)



- “Pho,” the iconic traditional noodle soup of Vietnam, has quickly become a favourite among students at Kanda University of International Studies in Japan’s China Prefecture after being introduced to the university’s lunch menu as part of a programme promoting global culinary culture.



The Vietnamese dish has been served at the university cafeteria for a two-week period beginning May 18, allowing students to experience and learn more about Vietnamese cuisine. Read full story



- Amid the rapid growth of digital technology, the protection of intellectual property rights in the cultural sector not only safeguard the fairness for creators but also preserve the future of Vietnam’s culture, according to experts.



Associate Prof. Dr. Bui Hoai Son, full-time member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs, said copyright infringement in the digital environment has become a persistent problem in recent years. Films, music, television programmes, e-books, video games, journalistic works, images and creative data can now be copied, edited and redistributed within minutes. While copyright violations were once linked mainly to pirated discs or counterfeit books, infringements have shifted online with faster speed, wider scale and greater anonymity. Read full story



- Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh on May 21 presented her credentials to Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu at the FAO headquarters in Rome, officially assuming the role as Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the FAO.



At a meeting following the credential presentation ceremony, Director-General Qu congratulated Ambassador Anh on her new assignment and highly valued Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements in recent years, particularly in agriculture, food security, poverty reduction and sustainable rural development./. Read full story