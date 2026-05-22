Politics

Vietnam voices concern over US indictment against Cuban General Raúl Castro

Hang stated: “Vietnam is deeply concerned about the judicial measure taken by the US Department of Justice in issuing a criminal indictment against Raúl Castro, former First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and former President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba."

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: Courtesy of the ministry)
Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: Courtesy of the ministry)

Hanoi (VNA) - Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on May 22 expressed Vietnam’s reaction to the indictment issued by the US Department of Justice against Cuban General Raúl Castro.

Answering a reporter's question regarding Vietnam’s response to the move, Hang stated: “Vietnam is deeply concerned about the judicial measure taken by the US Department of Justice in issuing a criminal indictment against Raúl Castro, former First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and former President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba."

Vietnam calls for constructive dialogue on the basis of respect for international law, the United Nations Charter, independence, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs of states, she said.

Once again, Vietnam strongly affirms its solidarity and traditional friendship with the brotherly Cuban people, and calls for the implementation of the United Nations General Assembly's resolutions demanding the lifting of the unilateral embargo and sanctions against Cuba, the spokeswoman added./.

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