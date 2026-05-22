Business

Direct Phu Quoc – Hong Kong air route launched to boost tourism ties

In the initial phase, the route will operate five flights per week, with plans to gradually increase the frequency in the coming time.

Delegates at the launching ceremony of the direct air route connecting Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island and China's Hong Kong on May 22. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the launching ceremony of the direct air route connecting Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island and China's Hong Kong on May 22. (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) officially launched a direct air route connecting Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island and China's Hong Kong on May 22, aiming to help strengthen bilateral tourism and cultural cooperation.

In the initial phase, the route will operate five flights per week, with plans to gradually increase the frequency in the coming time.

SPA earlier organised a seminar introducing cooperation opportunities and development potential in aviation and tourism between Phu Quoc and Hong Kong.

La Vinh Nam, deputy head of SPA’s business division, said the establishment of the airline represents the “final piece” in the tourism and resort ecosystem on Phu Quoc Island, helping bring one of Vietnam’s most popular tourist destinations closer to international visitors.

Besides the domestic market, Northeast Asia, including Hong Kong, is considered one of the key markets for Vietnamese airlines in general and SPA in particular. The launch of the direct route is therefore expected to enhance connectivity and promote tourism and cultural exchanges between the two sides.

Justin Liu, SPA’s representative in Hong Kong, told the Vietnam News Agency that the new route is expected to attract more tourists, businesspeople and investors from Hong Kong, Shenzhen and neighbouring localities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) to Vietnam for tourism, business and investment opportunities.

According to Liu, travellers and businesses in the GBA are already familiar with Vietnam, but the lack of high-quality direct air connections has partly limited cooperation efficiency.

He noted that the launch of the Phu Quoc – Hong Kong route will help fill this gap and create more opportunities for cooperation in the future.

SPA plans to increase the flight frequency from five to seven flights per week in the near future, with a longer-term goal of operating up to 14 flights weekly on the route./.

VNA
#Sun PhuQuoc Airways #SPA #direct air route #Phu Quoc- Hong Kong #tourism #cultural cooperation.
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