ASEAN discusses modernisation of cross-border trade procedures

Hanoi (VNA) – Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have discussed measures to advance the development of the ASEAN Single Window (ASW) information exchange project aimed at modernising cross-border trade procedures.



According to a report released by the Lao Ministry of Finance on May 21, the Customs Department under the ministry is hosting the 75th meeting of the Working Group on Technical Matters for the ASW from May 19 to 22 to further facilitate regional trade and modernise customs procedures.



The meeting has brought together representatives from member states to discuss the development and integration of the ASW system, which is intended to support faster and more efficient cross-border trade through electronic information exchange.



Participants highlighted the importance of the ASW in promoting regional economic integration, improving customs efficiency, reducing paperwork barriers and simplifying cross-border trade procedures among ASEAN countries./.

VNA