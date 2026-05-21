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US, ASEAN hold first ministerial meeting on artificial intelligence

Ministers and industry leaders identified opportunities to strengthen cooperation in AI development and governance, including how the US AI Exports Programme can support ASEAN member states’ AI policy development.

Hanoi (VNA) – US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jacob Helberg hosted the inaugural ASEAN – US AI Ministers Roundtable on the margins of Asia Tech x Singapore 2026 in Singapore on May 20.

According to a US Department of State statement, the ministerial event launched “The Road to 50 Years of US – ASEAN Relations” ahead of Singapore’s 2027 ASEAN Chairmanship, marking a significant milestone in the US – ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

ASEAN digital ministers, the ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for Economic Community, and senior representatives from US industry joined Helberg to discuss the transformative role of AI in the ASEAN region. The US State Department’s Senior Bureau Official for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Russ Headlee moderated the discussion.

Helberg outlined Pax Silica and US efforts to build a network of trusted partners to secure global technology supply chains, pursue joint investments in Southeast Asia, and address AI-related opportunities and vulnerabilities, the statement said.

Ministers and industry leaders identified opportunities to strengthen cooperation in AI development and governance, including how the US AI Exports Programme can support ASEAN member states’ AI policy development. They exchanged views on deepening US – ASEAN collaboration in AI research, development, and deployment to drive economic growth and innovation for the two sides' combined one billion people, including support for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises.

Helberg is visiting the Philippines and Singapore from May 17 to 21, where he is meeting government officials, private-sector representatives and ASEAN partners to advance cooperation in building a secure, resilient and innovation-driven technology ecosystem, as well as promoting the Pax Silica initiative.

The visit underscores efforts by the US and ASEAN partners to enhance cooperation in emerging technologies, supply chain resilience and economic security amid a rapidly evolving global landscape./.

VNA
#ASEAN – US AI Ministers Roundtable #Asia Tech x Singapore #US Department of State #artificial intelligence United States ASEAN
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