Young Lao leaders hail Vietnam’s development achievements

​Vientiane (VNA) – Young leaders of Laos have praised Vietnam’s development achievements and growing international stature, describing them as a source of inspiration for Laos’ revolutionary cause and national development.

Thongly Sisoulith, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU), and Daosavanh Kheuamixay, Deputy Director of the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Vientiane on the sidelines of a conference organised earlier this month by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the election of the 16th National Assembly, that Vietnam’s breakthrough economic targets and achievements in international integration offer valuable practical lessons for Laos.

Daosavanh Kheuamixay described the CPV’s 14th National Congress as a continuation and elevation of the achievements of the previous congresses.

The remarkable development of Vietnam today is proof of the soundness of the socialist path chosen by the two Parties and countries, he said.

Thongly Sisoulith stressed that the conference highlighted the longstanding solidarity, close cooperation and sincere ties between the Vietnamese and Lao people since the struggle for national liberation.

He noted that previous generations of youth from both countries had fought and sacrificed together under the leadership of the CPV and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, helping turn youth into a reliable force of the Parties. He recalled that late Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane once described youth as the “right arm of the Party”.

According to the LPRYU leader, younger generations of the two countries should continue preserving and promoting that valuable legacy, particularly in the context of the new era, when stronger cooperation in science, technology, culture and education is increasingly important.

Sharing his impressions of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, Thongly Sisoulith expressed admiration for Vietnam’s ambitious economic goals, saying they reflect the leadership capacity and strategic vision of the CPV.

He described the congress as a major milestone, noting that Vietnam’s target of maintaining annual GDP growth of no less than 10% and achieving per capita income of 8,500 USD in the next five years demonstrates the country’s growing production capacity and international integration.

Thongly Sisoulith also said the use of images and videos at the conference helped Lao delegates gain a clearer understanding of Vietnam’s development journey, from the early days of the Party under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh to the country’s current achievements.

Meanwhile, Daosavanh Kheuamixay said he was particularly impressed with the political report presented at the congress, describing the current period as a time for Vietnam to make a major leap forward after decades of development.

He highly valued Vietnam’s ability to tap into its internal strengths and said the country’s experience in Party building and inspiring patriotism and dedication among the people provides valuable lessons for Laos.

According to him, the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration plans to incorporate these lessons into its research and training programmes for future Lao leaders.

Thongly Sisoulith also expressed his hope for broader and deeper cooperation between Lao and Vietnamese youth in science, technology and cultural exchanges, contributing to the continued strengthening of the special solidarity between the two neighbouring countries./.

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