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China bans imports of pigs, wild boars from Philippines

Pigs, wild boars and their related products from the Philippines that are intercepted by border inspection and other authorities as illegal entries shall be destroyed under customs supervision without exception.

Beijing (VNA) – China has prohibited the direct or indirect imports of pigs, wild boars and their related products from the Philippines, as the Philippines recently reported an outbreak of swine fever to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

As reported by CCTV News on May 21, the country’s General Administration of Customs and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said that the move aims to prevent the spread of the epidemic and safeguard the safety of China's livestock industry and biosecurity.

The mailing or carrying of pigs, wild boars and their related products from the Philippines into China is also prohibited. Any such items discovered shall be returned or destroyed without exception.

In addition, animal and plant-derived waste and swill unloaded from inbound means of transport from the Philippines shall be subject to disinfection and disinfestation treatment under customs supervision and shall not be arbitrarily discarded.

Pigs, wild boars and their related products from the Philippines that are intercepted by border inspection and other authorities as illegal entries shall be destroyed under customs supervision without exception.

Customs authorities at all levels and agricultural and rural affairs departments at all levels shall closely cooperate with each other to effectively carry out quarantine, epidemic prevention, and supervision work.

The announcement took effect from the date of its issuance./.

VNA
#China bans pig imports from Philippines #swine fever China Philippines
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