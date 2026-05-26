Society

Front leader extends greetings to Muslim community on Raya Eidil Adha

The Vietnam Fatherland Front highly appreciated and commended the positive contributions made by the Muslim community to the country’s overall achievements.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. (Photo: VNA)
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai on May 26 sent a congratulatory message to Muslim dignitaries, officials and followers across Vietnam on the occasion of Raya Eidil Adha 1448 AH, 2026.

In the message, Hoai extended her warmest greetings to the Muslim community as they are celebrating Raya Eidil Adha in an atmosphere of solidarity and joy, alongside nationwide celebrations marking the success of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front for the 2026–2031 tenure.

She noted that over the past year, Vietnam has continued to achieve significant progress, laying a solid foundation for entering a new era of national development.

Despite numerous opportunities and challenges, under the sound leadership of the Party, the decisive governance of the Government, the support of the National Assembly and the active participation of people from all walks of life, including the Muslim community, the country has recorded major achievements in socio-economic development, national defence and security, social welfare and improvements in people’s living standards, while further enhancing its international standing and prestige.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front highly appreciated and commended the positive contributions made by the Muslim community to the country’s overall achievements, she wrote.

Hoai expressed her confidence that Muslim representative boards, mosque management boards, dignitaries, officials and followers throughout Vietnam would continue to uphold solidarity and actively participate in patriotic emulation movements and campaigns launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front, particularly those related to new-style rural development, civilised urban areas, environmental protection, climate change response, gratitude activities, charity and social welfare.

The Front leader stressed that these efforts will contribute to fulfilling national development goals and tasks for 2026 and beyond, helping to build an increasingly prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam.

The official concluded the message by wishing all Muslim followers in Vietnam to enjoy a joyful, peaceful and successful Raya Eidil Adha and New Year./.

VNA
#President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai #Muslim community #Raya Eidil Adha #Muslim in Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Human rights

Related News

See more

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. (Photo: VNA)

VFF leader sends Vesak greetings to Buddhist community

Vietnamese Buddhism has consistently upheld the spirit of “protecting the nation and serving the people” while accompanying the nation in promoting social ethics, strengthening great national unity, and advancing national development.

Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Le Tien speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project in Hanoi on May 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project launched

The Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project will focus on strengthening the capacity of judges and court personnel, improving equal access to justice, particularly for women and juveniles, enhancing the quality of judicial training, and promoting the leadership role and participation of female judges within Vietnam's judicial system.

Large areas of crops are flattened and damaged following heavy rain from the night of May 18 into the early hours of May 19, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

PM orders stronger disaster prevention, response efforts

Under recently-issued Directive No. 23/CT-TTg on implementing Conclusion No. 213-KL/TW dated November 21, 2025 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, provincial and municipal Party secretaries and chairpersons are required to take direct responsibility for disaster prevention and recovery work in their localities.

Police in Bo Trach commune of Quang Tri province use an AI-generated propaganda clip to raise awareness and warn against crime. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Building “digital ideological ecosystem”: shifting from reactive thinking to early guidance

Building a digital ideological ecosystem also means changing communication thinking — not only being correct, but also being fast; not only accurate, but also relatable, accessible and aligned with the information consumption habits of digital society. More importantly, the ecosystem must create connectivity and coordination instead of the current fragmented situation in which different agencies operate separately.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that since May 23, many northern localities have recorded temperatures of 37–39°C, with some areas exceeding 39°C. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Northern power firm urges energy saving as demand nears record highs

EVNNPC reported that peak demand (Pmax) across 17 northern provinces and cities under its management (excluding Hanoi) remained elevated over the past weekend, reaching 18,666 MW on May 23 and 18,387 MW on May 24—significantly higher than the Pmax of 15,940 MW seen in May 2025.

The Hon Thom cable car, the world’s longest over-sea cable system, in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

An Giang pushes green overhaul of Phu Quoc for APEC 2027

With more than 137 trillion VND (over 5 billion) earmarked for APEC-related investments, Phu Quoc is positioning itself not only as the host of a global event, but as a pioneering net-zero island, aspiring to become a “Green lighthouse” that inspires sustainable development across the region and the world.

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu pays solemn tribute to the nation's fallen heroes who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives in the fulfilment of their noble international duty at the ceremony in Ha Tinh province on May 25. (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official attends reburial ceremony for Vietnamese martyrs in Ha Tinh

A memorial and reburial ceremony for the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime was held on the morning of May 25 at the Nam Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tu My commune, Ha Tinh province, with the attendance of Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Students at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology practice advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam rolls out scholarships to fuel sci-tech workforce

Spanning five chapters and 17 articles, the decree specifies eligible recipients, qualifying courses, selection criteria and principles, scholarship amounts and duration, authority for approval and disbursement, fund allocation and settlement, and the obligations of all entities and individuals involved.

The highest allowance level of 80% will apply to teachers and managers at ethnic minority boarding schools, specialised high schools, pre-university schools, schools for persons with disabilities (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Teachers to receive occupational allowances of up to 80%

The policy aims to improve policies for teachers, education managers and support staff, while encouraging them to continue working in disadvantaged, remote, border and island areas, as well as at specialised educational institutions.