Society

Two foreign suspects arrested over fatal shooting in Ho Chi Minh City

Two suspects of Samoan nationality were arrested for allegedly involving a shooting in Ho Chi Minh City that killed one Australian national and injured another, also from Australia.

Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, provides information about the murder case at the press briefing on May 26, 2026. Photo: VNA
Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, provides information about the murder case at the press briefing on May 26, 2026. Photo: VNA

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security (HDPS) held a press briefing on May 26 morning to provide information on a murder case that occurred in Ben Thanh ward on the evening of May 21, involving two suspects of Samoan nationality using military-grade firearms, resulting in one death and one injury.

The briefing was chaired by Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the HDPS, with the participation of leaders of professional units under the Ministry of Public Security and the Tay Ninh Department of Public Security.

Hoang stated that this particularly serious case was solved in a short time thanks to the decisive direction of the Ministry of Public Security and the close, coordinated cooperation between police of Ho Chi Minh City and related localities. In particular, the HDPS mobilised maximum resources and deployed synchronous professional measures to quickly determine escape routes, and safely arrest the dangerous suspects.

He requested that relevant forces continue investigating and clarifying related actions, including accomplices who provided support, means of transportation, or tools for the suspects, and especially those who helped them flee. He also praised the responsibility of professional units under the Ministry of Public Security, police forces of other localities, and especially the public for providing important information serving the investigation and arrest.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, at around 10:10 pm on May 21, authorities received reports of a shooting murder carried out by two foreign suspects using military weapons in front of the Cee’f seafood restaurant at 70 Truong Dinh street, Ben Thanh ward.

vnanet-hcmc.jpg
An overview of the press briefing. Photo: VNA


At the scene, Lemalu Lorenzo Tovia, an Australian national born in 2001, was shot twice and died on the spot; while Sauni Sam (born in 1999, Australian nationality) was shot once and seriously injured and is currently receiving intensive treatment.

Regarding the investigation process, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thanh Hung, Deputy Director of the HDPS, said that immediately after the incident, the department’s leadership directed the Criminal Police Division to coordinate with relevant units and Ben Thanh ward police to quickly secure the scene, take the injured victim to the hospital, and collect evidence for investigation.

At the same time, the city police worked with professional forces under the Ministry of Public Security to deploy coordinated investigative measures, applying a digital mapping system at the Command Information Centre to determine the suspects’ travel routes and escape directions.

Within less than 24 hours of investigation, authorities identified the two suspects as Vaa Vaa (born in 1999, Samoan nationality), who directly carried out the shooting, and Tafia Steve (born in 2003, Samoan nationality), who supported the crime. Investigators also quickly clarified the suspects’ movements before and after the shooting.

According to Hung, the suspects operated in a professional manner, used military-grade weapons, and were ready to resist arrest when detected. However, with strong determination in combating crime, the joint forces of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, and other localities successfully arrested the suspects while they were hiding in an area near the Vietnam–Cambodia border in less than 72 hours after the crime and safely transported them back to Ho Chi Minh City for investigation.

At the police station, the two suspects initially confessed that the crime was carried out under the direction of an overseas individual.

According to their initial statements, on May 14, they entered Vietnam through Tan Son Nhat International Airport, then monitored the victims’ daily routines to prepare for the attack.

On the evening of May 21, when the victims and their friends left a party at the Cee’f restaurant, the suspects fired three consecutive shots at the victims before quickly fleeing the scene.

Based on collected evidence and documents, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security’s investigation agency issued emergency detention orders for Vaa Vaa and Tafia Steve for investigation of “murder.”

In addition, the investigation agency also issued emergency detention orders for 24-yer-old Nguyen Trong Nghia, residing in Tay Ninh province, who engages in passenger transport on the Ho Chi Minh City–Tay Ninh route, and seven other individuals for failing to report the crime and assisting the suspects in escaping.

Ho Chi Minh City police are expanding the investigation to clarify the roles of all related individuals and strictly handle them in accordance with the law./.

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City #murders #two foreign suspects #arrest #victims #death
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Former Director of the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry for the 2013–2023 period Ngo Van Vinh at a police office. (Photo: Hanoi Police)

Hanoi Police charge additional 26 suspects in major forensic psychiatry case

Authorities have since expanded the investigation to include additional offenses, notably falsification of case files and gambling. With the latest indictments, the total number of suspects has risen to 66, facing a range of charges including illegal drug possession and use, bribery-related offenses, abuse of power, falsification of case records, and gambling.

Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

HCM City man arrested for subversive plot

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department's Investigation Police Agency issued a decision to prosecute and arrest Huynh Nhat Phuong, 42, from Binh Thanh district, on charges of conducting activities aimed at overthrowing the people's administration under Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Code.

See more

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. (Photo: VNA)

VFF leader sends Vesak greetings to Buddhist community

Vietnamese Buddhism has consistently upheld the spirit of “protecting the nation and serving the people” while accompanying the nation in promoting social ethics, strengthening great national unity, and advancing national development.

Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Le Tien speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project in Hanoi on May 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project launched

The Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project will focus on strengthening the capacity of judges and court personnel, improving equal access to justice, particularly for women and juveniles, enhancing the quality of judicial training, and promoting the leadership role and participation of female judges within Vietnam's judicial system.

Large areas of crops are flattened and damaged following heavy rain from the night of May 18 into the early hours of May 19, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

PM orders stronger disaster prevention, response efforts

Under recently-issued Directive No. 23/CT-TTg on implementing Conclusion No. 213-KL/TW dated November 21, 2025 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, provincial and municipal Party secretaries and chairpersons are required to take direct responsibility for disaster prevention and recovery work in their localities.

Police in Bo Trach commune of Quang Tri province use an AI-generated propaganda clip to raise awareness and warn against crime. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Building “digital ideological ecosystem”: shifting from reactive thinking to early guidance

Building a digital ideological ecosystem also means changing communication thinking — not only being correct, but also being fast; not only accurate, but also relatable, accessible and aligned with the information consumption habits of digital society. More importantly, the ecosystem must create connectivity and coordination instead of the current fragmented situation in which different agencies operate separately.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that since May 23, many northern localities have recorded temperatures of 37–39°C, with some areas exceeding 39°C. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Northern power firm urges energy saving as demand nears record highs

EVNNPC reported that peak demand (Pmax) across 17 northern provinces and cities under its management (excluding Hanoi) remained elevated over the past weekend, reaching 18,666 MW on May 23 and 18,387 MW on May 24—significantly higher than the Pmax of 15,940 MW seen in May 2025.

The Hon Thom cable car, the world’s longest over-sea cable system, in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

An Giang pushes green overhaul of Phu Quoc for APEC 2027

With more than 137 trillion VND (over 5 billion) earmarked for APEC-related investments, Phu Quoc is positioning itself not only as the host of a global event, but as a pioneering net-zero island, aspiring to become a “Green lighthouse” that inspires sustainable development across the region and the world.

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu pays solemn tribute to the nation's fallen heroes who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives in the fulfilment of their noble international duty at the ceremony in Ha Tinh province on May 25. (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official attends reburial ceremony for Vietnamese martyrs in Ha Tinh

A memorial and reburial ceremony for the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime was held on the morning of May 25 at the Nam Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tu My commune, Ha Tinh province, with the attendance of Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Students at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology practice advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam rolls out scholarships to fuel sci-tech workforce

Spanning five chapters and 17 articles, the decree specifies eligible recipients, qualifying courses, selection criteria and principles, scholarship amounts and duration, authority for approval and disbursement, fund allocation and settlement, and the obligations of all entities and individuals involved.

The highest allowance level of 80% will apply to teachers and managers at ethnic minority boarding schools, specialised high schools, pre-university schools, schools for persons with disabilities (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Teachers to receive occupational allowances of up to 80%

The policy aims to improve policies for teachers, education managers and support staff, while encouraging them to continue working in disadvantaged, remote, border and island areas, as well as at specialised educational institutions.