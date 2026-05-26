Society

UXO awareness contest draws 1.8 million participants nationwide

The contest ran from April 4 to May 4 and attracted over 1.8 million participants nationwide, creating strong momentum for public education efforts.

Delegates visit a photo exhibition showcasing mine prevention activities in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates visit a photo exhibition showcasing mine prevention activities in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 1.8 million people nationwide joined an online contest on preventing accidents caused by unexploded ordnance (UXO), reflecting strong public engagement in tackling one of Vietnam’s most persistent post-war challenges, heard a conference in Hanoi on May 26.

The large-scale participation highlights growing awareness of UXO risks and the effectiveness of digital platforms in promoting safety education, particularly among young people and communities in affected areas. The contest also forms part of broader national efforts to reduce accidents, protect vulnerable groups, and support Vietnam’s long-term goal of overcoming the post-war consequences.

Hosted by the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), the conferfece reviewed the implementation of the contest and honoured winners.

The VNMAC coordinated closely with ministries, agencies and local authorities, while partnering with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam to implement the contest under the Korea-Vietnam Peace Village Project (KVPVP) in Hue city and Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces.

According to Colonel Nghiem Xuan Long, Deputy Director General of VNMAC, the contest was carefully designed to ensure practicality, efficiency and broad community outreach, with contents focusing on identifying mines and explosive remnants of war; skills for preventing accidents; proper responses upon discovering explosives; and policies for mine victims. It aims to raise awareness and promote behavioural changes in preventing mine-related accidents among the public.

To support the large-scale rollout, the VNMAC upgraded its online platform to handle high traffic volumes and improved the user interface. A diverse question bank was developed to suit different groups, particularly students, youth union members and residents in areas still affected by wartime explosives.

Colonel Le Quang Hop, Deputy Director General of VNMAC, said the contest ran from April 4 to May 4 and attracted over 1.8 million participants nationwide, creating strong momentum for public education efforts. The organising board honoured 23 winners nationwide, including one first prize, three second prizes, four third prizes, and 15 consolation prizes.

Hop stressed that beyond recognising outstanding individuals, the initiative reaffirmed the commitment of authorities at all levels, alongside international partners, to addressing the consequences of UXO contamination and ensuring public safety. He showed his belief that through the contest, humanitarian messages and practical knowledge will continue to spread widely, contributing to safer communities and sustainable development for all Vietnamese people.

Addressing the event, KOICA Deputy Country Director Won Ji Young applauded the active participation of students, teachers, youth organisations and local communities nationwide, noting that awareness can save lives, knowledge helps prevent accidents, and communication drives changes. By encouraging people, especially young people, to better understand UXO risks and share safety messages, the contest helped foster a culture of prevention and responsibility.

Meanwhile, Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnams, said the event reaffirmed a shared commitment to learning, safe practices and community protection. She stressed that UXO risk education must reach all groups, particularly those in remote areas, persons with disabilities, out-of-school children and ethnic minorities, to ensure that no one is left behind./.

VNA
#UXO #digital platforms #post-war consequences #UXO awareness contest
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Cleaning areas contaminated with bombs and mines in Quang Binh province (Photo: VNA)

Int'l community values Vietnam’s efforts in addressing UXO clearing

President of the Fifth Review Conference of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (APMBC), also known as the Ottawa Convention, Ly Thuch on October 9 praised Vietnam's efforts in addressing consequences of unexploded ordnances (UXO), and the country’s achievements in cooperation with other countries and international organisations in this field.

See more

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. (Photo: VNA)

VFF leader sends Vesak greetings to Buddhist community

Vietnamese Buddhism has consistently upheld the spirit of “protecting the nation and serving the people” while accompanying the nation in promoting social ethics, strengthening great national unity, and advancing national development.

Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Le Tien speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project in Hanoi on May 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project launched

The Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project will focus on strengthening the capacity of judges and court personnel, improving equal access to justice, particularly for women and juveniles, enhancing the quality of judicial training, and promoting the leadership role and participation of female judges within Vietnam's judicial system.

Large areas of crops are flattened and damaged following heavy rain from the night of May 18 into the early hours of May 19, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

PM orders stronger disaster prevention, response efforts

Under recently-issued Directive No. 23/CT-TTg on implementing Conclusion No. 213-KL/TW dated November 21, 2025 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, provincial and municipal Party secretaries and chairpersons are required to take direct responsibility for disaster prevention and recovery work in their localities.

Police in Bo Trach commune of Quang Tri province use an AI-generated propaganda clip to raise awareness and warn against crime. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Building “digital ideological ecosystem”: shifting from reactive thinking to early guidance

Building a digital ideological ecosystem also means changing communication thinking — not only being correct, but also being fast; not only accurate, but also relatable, accessible and aligned with the information consumption habits of digital society. More importantly, the ecosystem must create connectivity and coordination instead of the current fragmented situation in which different agencies operate separately.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that since May 23, many northern localities have recorded temperatures of 37–39°C, with some areas exceeding 39°C. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Northern power firm urges energy saving as demand nears record highs

EVNNPC reported that peak demand (Pmax) across 17 northern provinces and cities under its management (excluding Hanoi) remained elevated over the past weekend, reaching 18,666 MW on May 23 and 18,387 MW on May 24—significantly higher than the Pmax of 15,940 MW seen in May 2025.

The Hon Thom cable car, the world’s longest over-sea cable system, in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

An Giang pushes green overhaul of Phu Quoc for APEC 2027

With more than 137 trillion VND (over 5 billion) earmarked for APEC-related investments, Phu Quoc is positioning itself not only as the host of a global event, but as a pioneering net-zero island, aspiring to become a “Green lighthouse” that inspires sustainable development across the region and the world.

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu pays solemn tribute to the nation's fallen heroes who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives in the fulfilment of their noble international duty at the ceremony in Ha Tinh province on May 25. (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official attends reburial ceremony for Vietnamese martyrs in Ha Tinh

A memorial and reburial ceremony for the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime was held on the morning of May 25 at the Nam Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tu My commune, Ha Tinh province, with the attendance of Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Students at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology practice advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam rolls out scholarships to fuel sci-tech workforce

Spanning five chapters and 17 articles, the decree specifies eligible recipients, qualifying courses, selection criteria and principles, scholarship amounts and duration, authority for approval and disbursement, fund allocation and settlement, and the obligations of all entities and individuals involved.

The highest allowance level of 80% will apply to teachers and managers at ethnic minority boarding schools, specialised high schools, pre-university schools, schools for persons with disabilities (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Teachers to receive occupational allowances of up to 80%

The policy aims to improve policies for teachers, education managers and support staff, while encouraging them to continue working in disadvantaged, remote, border and island areas, as well as at specialised educational institutions.