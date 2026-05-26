UXO awareness contest draws 1.8 million participants nationwide

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 1.8 million people nationwide joined an online contest on preventing accidents caused by unexploded ordnance (UXO), reflecting strong public engagement in tackling one of Vietnam’s most persistent post-war challenges, heard a conference in Hanoi on May 26.

The large-scale participation highlights growing awareness of UXO risks and the effectiveness of digital platforms in promoting safety education, particularly among young people and communities in affected areas. The contest also forms part of broader national efforts to reduce accidents, protect vulnerable groups, and support Vietnam’s long-term goal of overcoming the post-war consequences.

Hosted by the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), the conferfece reviewed the implementation of the contest and honoured winners.

The VNMAC coordinated closely with ministries, agencies and local authorities, while partnering with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam to implement the contest under the Korea-Vietnam Peace Village Project (KVPVP) in Hue city and Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces.

According to Colonel Nghiem Xuan Long, Deputy Director General of VNMAC, the contest was carefully designed to ensure practicality, efficiency and broad community outreach, with contents focusing on identifying mines and explosive remnants of war; skills for preventing accidents; proper responses upon discovering explosives; and policies for mine victims. It aims to raise awareness and promote behavioural changes in preventing mine-related accidents among the public.

To support the large-scale rollout, the VNMAC upgraded its online platform to handle high traffic volumes and improved the user interface. A diverse question bank was developed to suit different groups, particularly students, youth union members and residents in areas still affected by wartime explosives.

Colonel Le Quang Hop, Deputy Director General of VNMAC, said the contest ran from April 4 to May 4 and attracted over 1.8 million participants nationwide, creating strong momentum for public education efforts. The organising board honoured 23 winners nationwide, including one first prize, three second prizes, four third prizes, and 15 consolation prizes.

Hop stressed that beyond recognising outstanding individuals, the initiative reaffirmed the commitment of authorities at all levels, alongside international partners, to addressing the consequences of UXO contamination and ensuring public safety. He showed his belief that through the contest, humanitarian messages and practical knowledge will continue to spread widely, contributing to safer communities and sustainable development for all Vietnamese people.

Addressing the event, KOICA Deputy Country Director Won Ji Young applauded the active participation of students, teachers, youth organisations and local communities nationwide, noting that awareness can save lives, knowledge helps prevent accidents, and communication drives changes. By encouraging people, especially young people, to better understand UXO risks and share safety messages, the contest helped foster a culture of prevention and responsibility.

Meanwhile, Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnams, said the event reaffirmed a shared commitment to learning, safe practices and community protection. She stressed that UXO risk education must reach all groups, particularly those in remote areas, persons with disabilities, out-of-school children and ethnic minorities, to ensure that no one is left behind./.

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