Four northern Vietnamese localities, China’s Yunnan province foster cooperation through Party channel

Beijing (VNA) - The sixth annual conference between secretaries of the provincial Party Committees of four Vietnamese provinces of Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang and Dien Bien and the Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Yunnan province of China was held in Kunming city, Yunnan on May 29.



The conference was co-chaired by Lai Chau province and Yunnan province to review the implementation of agreements reached at the previous conference and sign the minutes of the sixth meeting.



During the implementation of the minutes of the fifth conference, the Vietnamese border provinces received close guidance and support from central and local authorities, as well as active cooperation from Yunnan province.



Both sides actively implemented agreed contents, maintained close neighbourly ties, strengthened political trust and promptly addressed difficulties arising during cooperation. Territorial sovereignty and border security remained largely stable, while economic and trade cooperation continued to bring practical benefits to people of both sides.



Addressing the conference, Wang Ning, member of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Committee of Yunnan, said the four Vietnamese border provinces and Yunnan have closely followed the contents of the Joint Statement issued by the two Parties and States on further deepening the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promoting the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level in the new era.



He noted that the two sides have strengthened comprehensive cooperation across various sectors and achieved notable results, thereby contributing to deepening bilateral relations in the new period.

Wang Ning, member of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Committee of Yunnan, addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

The Yunnan leader proposed that the two sides continue enhancing cooperation in trade, tourism, agriculture, culture, construction and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to the successful implementation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and China’s 15th Five-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan.



Meanwhile, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lai Chau and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Le Minh Ngan expressed strong support for the proposals and long-term strategic vision outlined by Wang Ning.



He stressed that the sixth annual conference took place at a time when the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership is developing positively and recording important achievements.



To further deepen cooperation between the four Vietnamese border provinces and Yunnan in line with each side’s potential and strength, Ngan proposed several key priorities for the coming period.



These include effectively implementing high-level common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and States; strengthening coordination among sectors and localities in carrying out signed cooperation agreements in a substantive and effective manner; and increasing exchanges between Party organisations, authorities, mass organisations and people of both sides.



He called for stronger coordination in developing transport and border gate infrastructure, accelerating procedures to upgrade the Ma Lu Thang (Vietnam) – Jin Shui He (China) border gate pair into an international border gate, and implementing cross-border transport connectivity projects, including the Ma Lu Thang – Jin Shui He road bridge.



The Lai Chau leader further proposed promoting substantive cooperation in agriculture, tourism and education-training, while continuing to effectively implement the three legal documents on the Vietnam-China land border and related agreements.



The secretaries of the Party Committees of Lao Cai, Dien Bien and Tuyen Quang provinces, representatives of the CPC Central Committee, and the Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam also delivered speeches outlining proposals to strengthen cooperation with Yunnan province across various fields.



At the conference, provincial Party Committees’ secretaries of Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Dien Bien and Yunnan signed the minutes of the sixth annual conference. The leaders of the five provinces and representatives of central ministries and agencies of both sides also witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between local departments and sectors./.