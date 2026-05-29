Politics

Ship of Royal Netherlands Navy makes port call in Hai Phong

The trip by HNLMS De Ruyter reaffirms the European country’s commitment to strong and long-term cooperation with Vietnam and the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the areas of naval cooperation, respect for international law, and freedom of navigation in international waters, said Ambassador Kees van Baar.

Representatives of Vietnam's law enforcement forces and the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter pose for a group photo in Hai Phong on May 29. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of Vietnam's law enforcement forces and the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter pose for a group photo in Hai Phong on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Chairman of the People's Committee of Hai Phong city Do Thanh Trung welcomed and had a meeting with a delegation from the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter on May 29.

In his welcoming remarks, Trung shared the norther city’s outstanding socio-economic development achievements, as well as its urban and port development orientations.

He expressed his hope to continue developing cooperative relations with Dutch partners in the future, especially in the seaport sector.

Leading the Dutch delegation, Rear Admiral Jeanette Morang, Special Envoy of the Chief of Defence at the Royal Netherlands Navy, said she believes that Vietnam, including Hai Phong, and the Netherlands will continue to record fruitful cooperation, especially in the development of smart and sustainable ports.

Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar noted that two years since the first visit of a Royal Netherlands Navy ship to Vietnam, this time’s trip by HNLMS De Ruyter reaffirms the European country’s commitment to strong and long-term cooperation with Vietnam and the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the areas of naval cooperation, respect for international law, and freedom of navigation in international waters.

vnanet-ship-of-royal-netherlands-navy-visits-hai-phong-2.jpg
The meeting between Hai Phong officials and the delegation from the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter on May 29 (Photo: VNA)

Frigate HNLMS De Ruyter is on a visit to Hai Phong Port from May 29 to June 1. The visit is expected to mark another important milestone in the increasingly strong partnership between the Netherlands and Vietnam.

Over the past years, cooperation between Hai Phong and Dutch partners has been continuously promoted in such fields as seaports, logistics, urban development, the environment, digital transformation, human resources training, and cultural exchange, according to the Hai Phong People's Committee.

The Netherlands currently has 17 direct investment projects in Hai Phong with investment capital totalling about 361 million USD. Many Dutch businesses are operating effectively in the city, especially in the maritime and logistics sectors./.

VNA
#Royal Netherlands Navy #Hai Phong #HNLMS De Ruyter #Vietnam-Netherlands relations Hai Phong Netherlands
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