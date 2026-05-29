Politics

Venezuelan youth honour President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy

President Ho Chi Minh continues to inspire young people across Latin America who value peace and national independence. Many Venezuelans, particularly those interested in world revolutionary history, admire the Vietnamese leader for his modest lifestyle, dedication to the people and commitment to national liberation.

Ambassador Vu Trung My poses for a commemorative photo with representatives of Venezuelan students. (Photo: VNA published)
Ambassador Vu Trung My poses for a commemorative photo with representatives of Venezuelan students. (Photo: VNA published)

Hanoi (VNA) – A group of Venezuelan students visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Caracas to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026), expressing admiration for the Vietnamese leader as a symbol of independence, freedom and social justice.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My welcomed representatives of International Relations students from Santa María University on May 28. The students are conducting research on Vietnam’s history, culture, foreign policy and development model.

Sofía Rondon, head of the research group, said President Ho Chi Minh continues to inspire young people across Latin America who value peace and national independence. She noted that many Venezuelans, particularly those interested in world revolutionary history, admire the Vietnamese leader for his modest lifestyle, dedication to the people and commitment to national liberation.

Rondon said that her group's study of President Ho Chi Minh had revealed not only a Vietnamese leader, but also a figure whose legacy had inspired many nations in their pursuit of dignity and self-determination.

Another student, Valentina González, highlighted Ho Chi Minh’s vision of national unity and reconciliation, noting that Vietnam’s transformation into a dynamic developing nation has sparked growing interest among Venezuelan youth.

Soriana Martínez praised Vietnam’s economic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, describing the country’s Doi Moi (Renewal) process as evidence of its resilience and development aspirations.

Ambassador Vu Trung My expressed appreciation for the students’ sincere affection for President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese people, emphasising that such sentiments demonstrate the enduring value of the ideals of national independence, peace and social justice associated with the late leader.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented the students with books on President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career, as well as publications introducing Vietnam to support their research.

Vietnam and Venezuela have long maintained close friendship and solidarity, built on shared historical experiences and mutual support in the struggle for national independence. Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez repeatedly expressed his admiration for President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese people during his official visits to Vietnam./.

VNA
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