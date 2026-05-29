Government issues plan to pilot public lawyer mechanism

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has signed Decision No. 955/QD-TTg dated May 28, 2026, issuing a plan to implement the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 24/2026/QH16 on piloting the public lawyer mechanism.

The resolution, adopted by the 15th National Assembly at its first session on April 24, 2026, will take effect from October 1 this year.

According to the Government’s implementation plan, the move aims to ensure the resolution is carried out in a synchronous, timely and effective manner, while clearly defining tasks, timelines and responsibilities of ministries, agencies and localities participating in the pilot programme.

The plan also seeks to raise awareness and strengthen the responsibility of ministries and local authorities in implementing the resolution.

Under the plan, authorities will organise communication and training activities related to the implementation of the public lawyer mechanism. Relevant agencies will draft legal documents detailing the implementation of the resolution and issue guidance on the pilot programme.

In addition, competent agencies will review and grant lawyer practising certificates to eligible candidates for public lawyer positions, recruit lawyers, experts, scientists and legal professionals to work at state agencies, and assess demand for public lawyers in different groups of legal cases and matters.

The plan also covers procedures for granting, re-granting and revoking lawyer practising certificates for public lawyers, as well as procedures for joining bar associations and obtaining lawyer cards.

Authorities are tasked with compiling lists of public lawyers, introducing them upon request, and organising professional training programmes focusing on litigation skills and the handling of complex legal cases in the scope of their duties.

Conferences, seminars and workshops will also be held to address difficulties arising during implementation. Ministries, sectors and localities are required to submit regular and ad hoc reports to the Ministry of Justice for consolidation and reporting to the Prime Minister.

According to the resolution, individuals seeking to become public lawyers must be officials, civil servants, public employees, officers of the Vietnam People’s Army or the People’s Public Security force, or employees of State-owned enterprises.

Candidates must demonstrate firm political ideology, professional ethics and honesty; satisfy standards stipulated in the Law on Lawyers; and have at least five years of regular and direct experience in the legal field or practical experience in litigation, legal consultancy or handling complex legal matters.

Public lawyers will provide legal consultancy, representation, litigation and dispute settlement services in domestic and international cases related to investment, trade, administration and civil affairs. They will also participate in civil and administrative judgment enforcement, advise on socio-economic projects and assist in handling complicated and prolonged complaints and denunciations.

The resolution specifies that the scope of work of public lawyers does not include legal aid activities and must not overlap with legal affairs work already performed by agencies and organisations./.

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