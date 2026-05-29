Politics

Technology set to become key pillar in Vietnam-Singapore cooperation: Top leader

Vietnam attaches great importance to expanding international cooperation in science-technology, innovation and human resources development. Technological self-reliance should be built on open cooperation, knowledge connectivity and joint capacity development rather than isolation, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and State President To Lam addresses the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum in Singapore on May 29 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and State President To Lam addresses the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum in Singapore on May 29 (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam has affirmed that technology cooperation is set to become a major pillar of relations between Vietnam and Singapore in the coming period.

The top Vietnamese leader made the statement while attending the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum held during his state visit to Singapore on May 29.

The event brought together senior officials, representatives of ministries and sectors, universities, research institutes and businesses from both countries. The leader noted that the world is entering a period of profound transformation in which science, technology and innovation are becoming decisive factors shaping national competitiveness and economic standing in global value chains.

Artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, big data, biotechnology, quantum technology, clean energy and the digital economy are fundamentally reshaping production methods, business models and the global economy, he said, adding that countries mastering strategic technologies will be well positioned to lead the future, he emphasised.

Party General Secretary and State President Lam noted that Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science-technology, innovation and national digital transformation identifies science and technology as the central driver of development.

Vietnam, he said, is striving to improve institutions, develop high-quality human resources, foster innovation ecosystems and create favourable conditions for businesses to engage more deeply in digital transformation and technological development.

He stressed that Vietnam attaches great importance to expanding international cooperation in science-technology, innovation and human resources development, noting that technological self-reliance should be built on open cooperation, knowledge connectivity and joint capacity development rather than isolation.
Describing Singapore as one of Asia’s leading centres for technology, innovation and finance, the leader said the two economies possess clear strategic complementarities.

Singapore has strengths in research and development (R&D), technology governance, finance, innovation and startup ecosystems, while Vietnam offers a young workforce, a large market, rapid digital transformation and rising demand for technological applications, he said.

The Party and State leader pointed to growing opportunities for cooperation in smart manufacturing, smart logistics, supply chain management, clean energy and digital transformation, particularly within industrial parks, including the Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) system.

He emphasised that the priority now is not merely expanding exchanges but establishing mechanisms capable of turning connectivity into substantive cooperation and concrete projects.

He said the spirit of “Tech Connect” should go beyond a networking forum towards a new cooperation model in which governments facilitate, scientists pioneer and businesses lead joint research, development and production efforts.

vnanet-potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-du-dien-dan-ket-noi-cong-nghe-viet-nam-singapore-8792948-1.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam witnesses the exchange of cooperation documents ibetween Vietnam and Singapore (Photo: VNA)

From the “three-party model” within a single country, the two sides should move towards a “three-party model between two countries”, thereby building cross-border cooperation networks among enterprises, universities, research institutes and innovation centres of Vietnam and Singapore, he added. General Secretary and State President Lam stressed that the ultimate goal is not simply technology transfer, but joint development of technological capabilities and the creation of new values capable of integrating deeply into regional and global value chains.

He proposed stronger cooperation in strategic sectors such as AI, semiconductors, digital technology, smart logistics, clean energy, cybersecurity and innovation, alongside enhanced connectivity among enterprises, universities and research institutes through joint R&D centres, shared laboratories, high-quality technology workforce exchange programmes and cross-border innovation support mechanisms.

He expressed confidence that with strong political ties, strategic trust and vast potential in science-technology and human resources, Vietnam–Singapore technology cooperation will emerge as a key pillar of bilateral relations in the years ahead.

Speaking at the forum, Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan said that Vietnam and Singapore have identified science-technology and innovation cooperation as a pillar of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through stronger implementation of the “State - business - researcher” connectivity model linking research with practical applications.

Quan expressed confidence that the forum will help strengthen linkages between the two countries’ innovation ecosystems, particularly in strategic technologies, while promoting deeper cooperation among universities, research institutes and enterprises, developing high-quality human resources for the digital economy, and creating favourable conditions for startups and innovation centres to join global value chains.

Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng stressed that although the bilateral partnership rests on a strong foundation, both sides must continue evolving amid rapidly changing global conditions to maintain competitiveness and relevance.

He described the forum as an opportunity for the two countries to explore ways to expand cooperation in science, technology and innovation, highlighting potential collaboration in advanced and sustainable manufacturing, startup ecosystems and talent exchanges.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Party and State leader and senior officials of both countries witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents in high technology; AI and digital transformation; semiconductors, energy and supply chains; health care and biotechnology; innovation and startups; education, training and human resources development; as well as digital finance, trade and services./.

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