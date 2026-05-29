Vietnam launches first national AI-native hackathon

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Innovation Centre (NIC) on May 28 officially unveiled Vietnam AI Hacks, marking the launch of the country’s first AI-native hackathon at a nationwide scale.

Part of the Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2026, the programme goes beyond conventional coding competitions by requiring participants to develop AI-driven solutions to business challenges in real time.

At the launch ceremony, Tran Viet Hung, founder and CEO of the AI for Vietnam Foundation, said the AI era will favour those capable of creating with AI rather than merely applying existing tools.

According to Hung, the programme gives young Vietnamese developers a platform to engage directly with practical business problems, build functional AI products within 48 hours, and gain access to development opportunities spanning domestic, regional and international markets.

Nguyen Khanh Linh, who oversees investment promotion and strategic technology at the NIC, said the initiative will invite the AI community to tackle issues in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, education, public administration and smart urban development through practical and scalable solutions.

Scheduled to take place in Da Nang from July 17-19, the hackathon is expected to attract between 2,000 and 3,000 developers and young engineers competing intensively over 48 hours.

Ahead of the event, participants will join a five-week series of training sessions and workshops, while post-event activities will focus on investment connections, business partnerships and international growth opportunities.

Thao Griffiths, Public Policy Director for Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar at Meta, said Vietnam has one of the region’s most vibrant technology developer communities.

She noted that the Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2026 seeks to channel this momentum into impactful products capable of addressing pressing business and social issues, while contributing to the growth of both Vietnam’s and Southeast Asia’s digital ecosystems.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyen Gia Nhu, Rector of the School of Computer Science and AI at Duy Tan University, described the initiative as a significant step in preparing a new generation of AI professionals for Vietnam.

As AI increasingly shapes national competitiveness, programmes offering hands-on experience will enable young people not only to study AI, but also to apply it in creating products, solving practical challenges and engaging with businesses, investors and international experts, he added.

The Vietnam Innovation Challenge is jointly organised by the NIC under the Ministry of Finance and Meta, aiming to mobilise innovative solutions from organisations and individuals worldwide to address key national challenges./.​