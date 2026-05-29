Gia Lai targets Australia to boost sustainable tourism development

Gia Lai (VNA) – A conference to promote culture and tourism potential of Gia Lai province to Australian travel firms was held in Quy Nhon ward on May 28, aiming to strengthen links with one of its most promising international source markets and boost sustainable tourism development.

The event, jointly organised by the Gia Lai Tourism Association and the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, brought together Australian tourism companies, and local managers and travel businesses to enhance cooperation and explore opportunities for developing new tourism products.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Thi Kim Chung, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Australian tour operators who joined a pre-event survey trip had shown strong appreciation for Gia Lai’s tourism potential, including its natural landscapes, cuisine, people, and distinctive cultural and historical values.

She noted that the province is targeting Australia as an new potential international market and is working to diversify its tourism offerings accordingly.

According to Chung, Gia Lai is focusing on preserving and promoting major cultural assets such as the Tay Son historical legacy and the UNESCO-recognised Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands. The locality aims to develop specialised tourism products based on these heritage values, turning cultural and historical resources into competitive tourism offerings.

The province aims to position Australia as one of its key partners in developing a sustainable cultural industry, she said.

Nguyen Pham Kien Trung, Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai Tourism Association, said Australian travellers are well aligned with the province’s sustainable tourism strategy as they are particularly interested in beach holidays, cultural and culinary experiences, and coffee.

He noted that the growing number of Australian visitors to Quy Nhon has contributed to the city’s increasing international recognition, including its inclusion among the world’s top 25 destinations for 2026 by Australian travel magazine Lonely Planet.

Participants discussed market trends, challenges and opportunities, while proposing solutions to develop higher-quality tourism products tailored to international visitors in general and Australian travelers in particular. They also shared practical experiences and initiatives to attract Australian tourists to Quy Nhon–Gia Lai.

Australian businesses highlighted Quy Nhon’s appeal, citing its pristine beaches, relaxed atmosphere, attractive cuisine, friendly locals and diverse cultural and historical attractions. They also noted that Australians tend to take longer holidays abroad and seek authentic experiences rather than heavily commercialised destinations.

Harry Tran, Director of the Vietnam–Australia Investment Promotion Company and Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Sydney, said Australian tourists are often drawn to unspoiled destinations and genuine local culture. He suggested that Gia Lai further package its tourism assets into more engaging and experience-based products while strengthening destination marketing and promotional activities in Australia to raise awareness among international tour operators.

Previously, the Gia Lai Tourism Association and the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism organised a familiarisation trip for Australian tourism businesses. The programme introduced participants to key attractions in the Quy Nhon–Gia Lai area, including Nhon Hai fishing village, Hon Kho island, Eo Gio, Long Phuoc pagoda, and Go Gang hat-making village, helping them gain deeper insights into the region’s tourism potential and future tour products./.

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