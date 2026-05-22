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Vietnamese travellers seek nature, culture, discovery in summer 2026

According to the digital travel platform Agoda, travel searches by Vietnamese users show a clear shift toward lesser-known destinations offering more personalised and immersive experiences, spanning coastal, mountainous and cultural tourism.

Ly Son Island tops the list of emerging destinations, recording a sharp rise in search interest compared to last year. (Photo: VNA)
Ly Son Island tops the list of emerging destinations, recording a sharp rise in search interest compared to last year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese travellers are increasingly gravitating toward destinations that combine nature, cultural depth and a sense of exploration for the summer 2026 holiday season, with emerging hotspots ranging from pristine islands and heritage hubs to temperate highland retreats.

According to the digital travel platform Agoda, travel searches by Vietnamese users show a clear shift toward lesser-known destinations offering more personalised and immersive experiences, spanning coastal, mountainous and cultural tourism.

Domestic destinations gaining traction include Ly Son Island and Mang Den in Quang Ngai province, Mai Chau in Phu Tho province, and Ninh Binh. Meanwhile, international searches are led by Cebu in the Philippines, Kaohsiung in Taiwan (China) and Barcelona in Spain.

Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director at Agoda said Vietnamese travellers are increasingly drawn to destinations that offer unique and meaningful experiences tailored to individual preferences.

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Tay Ninh's spiritual tourism complex centred around Ba Den Mountain continues to attract pilgrims and visitors seeking cultural and eco-tourism experiences (Photo: VNA)

Among domestic locations, Ly Son Island tops the list of emerging destinations, recording a sharp rise in search interest compared to last year. Known for its turquoise waters, dramatic volcanic landscapes, vibrant coral reefs and tranquil lifestyle, the island is becoming an appealing alternative to more crowded beach destinations such as Phu Quoc, Phu Quy and Vinh Hy.

Ninh Binh continues to see steady growth thanks to its blend of natural scenery and cultural heritage. Iconic attractions such as Hoa Lu Ancient Capital and Tam Coc–Bich Dong draw visitors with limestone karsts, caves and winding rivers.

The province is also home to the Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reinforcing its appeal as an ideal destination for travelers seeking to explore nature while immersing themselves in cultural experiences.

Mai Chau, a mountainous area within easy reach of Hanoi, remains a favourite for short getaways. Offering peaceful rural landscapes, terraced rice fields and traditional stilt houses, it provides a quieter alternative to busier northern destinations like Sa Pa.

Kon Von Kle, known as Mang Den, is emerging as a rising star in the Central Highlands. With its cool climate, pine forests and laid-back atmosphere, the destination is increasingly seen as a substitute for Da Lat, which has become more crowded in recent years. Its inclusion in Agoda’s rankings highlights a growing openness among Vietnamese travelers toward lesser-known highland destinations, where fresh air, close contact with nature, and a more authentic sense of discovery take centre stage.

Southern destination Tay Ninh has also entered the spotlight, driven by improved infrastructure and its proximity to Ho Chi Minh City. The province’s spiritual tourism complex centred around Ba Den Mountain continues to attract pilgrims and visitors seeking cultural and eco-tourism experiences./.

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