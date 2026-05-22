Travel

Ninh Binh aims to boost heritage-driven tourism growth

One of the highlights of the Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2026 is the Tam Coc Golden Season Festival at the Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourist site, where visitors can enjoy the vibrant rice harvest landscape alongside traditional cultural activities such as agricultural offerings processions, folk singing and traditional art performances.

A view of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex - the first mixed cultural and natural heritage site in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
A view of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex - the first mixed cultural and natural heritage site in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – The Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2026, themed “Ninh Binh – A Heritage Journey Through the Ages”, will take place in the northern province from May 23 to 30, promising a diverse range of cultural and natural experiences that highlight local heritage values while promoting sustainable and modern tourism development.

Preparations for the event have largely been completed on schedule, with the province targeting around 600,000 domestic and international visitors during the week-long programme.

Diverse experiences expected to attract visitors

Nam Hoa Lu ward, home to many of Ninh Binh’s best-known tourist attractions, will host key activities during the week. With an anticipated surge in visitors, especially international tourists, local police have stepped up security and traffic management plans.

Authorities have deployed round-the-clock patrols at major tourist sites and event venues, combining overt and undercover operations to prevent crime and ensure public safety. Traffic flow plans have also been put in place early to minimise congestion at major intersections and crowded areas.

One of the highlights of the tourism week is the Tam Coc Golden Season Festival at the Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourist site, where visitors can enjoy the vibrant rice harvest landscape alongside traditional cultural activities such as agricultural offerings processions, folk singing and traditional art performances.

The Tam Coc – Bich Dong management board has completed preparations for a giant rice-field artwork along the Ngo Dong River, while boat stations and rest areas have been upgraded to ensure safety and convenience for visitors.

Bui Thi Thuy Hang, a communications officer at the Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourist site, said the area has undergone extensive clean-up and infrastructure improvements, and additional measures been implemented to ensure visitor safety and enhance the destination’s image.

Another major attraction is the Trang An Creative Festival (Forestival), to be held at Binh Minh Square. The event blends contemporary art with heritage values and will feature performances by well-known Vietnamese singers.

Tran Thi Diep Anh, a representative of Trang An Group – one of the organisers, said this year’s festival is designed to connect younger audiences with Trang An’s archaeological and historical heritage while promoting environmental awareness, including in the conservation of the Delacour's langur – an endangered endemic primate species living mainly in Ninh Binh.

Heritage, green tourism create new momentum

The Ninh Binh Tourism Week has become an annual flagship event helping boost the province’s tourism industry and strengthen its destination brand.

Bui Van Manh, Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, said preparations are progressing as planned, with authorities focusing on upgrading tourism infrastructure, improving environmental landscapes, enhancing digital promotion and bettering service quality.

Training programmes have also been organised to improve hospitality skills and tourism awareness among local residents while inspections are being conducted to ensure service quality, transparent pricing and visitor safety.

The province expects accommodation occupancy rates to exceed 85% during the event.

Manh noted that this year’s tourism week features broader scale and more diverse activities following the expansion of event spaces. The opening ceremony, scheduled for the evening of May 23 at Dinh Tien Hoang Square in Hoa Lu ward, will a special music show bringing together nearly 200 artists and performers to showcase the cultural and historical richness of the former imperial capital.

Additional activities include tourism product displays, the “Beautiful Photos of Ninh Binh Tourism” exhibition, water puppetry, “cheo” and “xam” folk singing performances, and traditional cultural programmes across tourist sites in the province.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ninh Binh provincial People’s Committee Tran Song Tung called on relevant agencies and localities to coordinate closely in ensuring security, environmental sanitation, communications infrastructure and service quality throughout the event, as well as in preventing unreasonable price hikes that could affect the province’s tourism image.

The Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2026 is expected to further increase visitor arrivals and tourism revenue and introduce the province’s natural beauty, cultural and historical heritage and people to domestic and international visitors. It also supports Ninh Binh’s long-term goal of developing tourism and cultural industries into key economic sectors./.

VNA
#Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2026 #heritage values #Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourist site #Trang An tourism #Vietnam tourism Ninh Binh
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