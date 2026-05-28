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Vietnam, Thailand further strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

At the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are paying an official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29, 2026. This marks the first visit to Thailand by General Secretary and State President To Lam, taking place as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 – 2026).

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader leaves Hanoi for official visit to Thailand

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Hanoi on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

New momentum for stronger Vietnam–Thailand relations

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-level Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29 at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse. The visit is expected to create fresh momentum for the bilateral relationship, paving the way for stronger and more dynamic cooperation between the two countries.

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