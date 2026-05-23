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Hanoi strives to become a green, smart, modern city by 2035

Hanoi has approved its Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision under Decision No. 2512/QD-UBND dated May 13, 2026, marking a strategic milestone for the city’s long-term development.

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