Politics

Top leader leaves Hanoi for official visit to Thailand

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Hanoi on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Hanoi on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse.

Members of the delegation include Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of its Organisation Commission; Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Tran Duc Thang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee.

Also on the trip are ministers, members of the Party Central Committee, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung./.

VNA
#official visit to Thailand #Party General Secretary and State President #To Lam #Vietnam-Thailand relations #Thai Prime Minister #Anutin Charnvirakul Thailand Vietnam
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