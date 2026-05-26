Vietnam, Thailand deepen ties for resilient ASEAN

Hanoi (VNA) – From “Made in Vietnam” electronic components increasingly appearing in Thai production lines to expanding cooperation in green energy, digital transformation and high technology, Vietnam-Thailand relations are evolving from trade cooperation into deeper connectivity within regional and global supply chains.​

Against a backdrop of growing political trust, the official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam from May 27-29 is expected to open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, contributing to a united, resilient and sustainable ASEAN.

According to Vietnam Customs, Vietnam’s exports of computers, electronic products and components to Thailand exceeded 1 billion USD in the first four months of 2026, up 29.2% year-on-year, becoming the country’s largest export to the Thai market.

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector is also making stronger inroads into Thailand. Kim Long Motor buses manufactured at the Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone in Hue city have officially entered the Thai market through a distribution agreement with Kijsetthi Mobility.

The development reflects a broader shift in bilateral economic ties from conventional trade and competition toward closer connectivity in global supply chains.

Thailand remains Vietnam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Bilateral trade reached 22.1 billion USD in 2025, up 9% from 2024.

As of April 2026, Thailand had nearly 800 valid investment projects in Vietnam with total registered capital of 15.4 billion USD, ranking eighth among 153 countries and territories investing in the nation.

Thai investment is no longer concentrated solely in retail and processing industries but is increasingly expanding into strategic sectors such as renewable energy, petrochemicals and green industry.​

Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya said the strong investment flow reflects growing confidence among Thai businesses and people in Vietnam’s investment environment and development prospects.

She noted that mutual trust and respect, together with Vietnam’s policies supporting private sector development, have helped strengthen bilateral economic ties while contributing directly to local economic growth and improving livelihoods in many Vietnamese localities hosting Thai-invested projects.

Cooperation between the two countries is currently guided by the “Three Connections” strategy, covering supply chains, businesses and localities, and sustainable development strategies.

According to Ambassador Urawadee Sriphiromya, the two countries are promoting cooperation in transitioning from traditional mechanical products to high-tech industries, particularly semiconductors and technology-related sectors.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong said both sides still hold substantial cooperation potential in emerging fields such as digital transformation, green economy, circular economy, renewable energy, innovation and industrial transformation, which align closely with the development strategies of both countries in the new period.

Alongside economic ties, cooperation in culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges has continued to flourish. Vietnam and Thailand currently have around 20 twinning partnerships between provinces and cities.​

The Vietnamese community in Thailand continues to serve as an important bridge of friendship between the two nations. In particular, relic sites dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Thailand carry profound historical and emotional significance, helping strengthen traditional friendship between the people of both countries.

The upcoming visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation takes place at a particularly meaningful time, following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025 and ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.

Cuong emphasised that the trip is the first by the top Vietnamese leader to an ASEAN country in his new role, saying it demonstrates the high level of political trust and the shared determination to deepen bilateral ties in a more substantive and effective manner.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow also said the visit would be a highlight of celebrations marking five decades of diplomatic relations, reaffirming political trust and opening a new chapter in Thailand-Vietnam ties.

As two major ASEAN economies, Thailand and Vietnam are expected to play a stronger role in promoting regional integration and enhancing ASEAN's resilience and sustainable development, he added./.