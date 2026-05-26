☕ Afternoon briefing on May 26

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 26 urged the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to explore special and breakthrough policies and mechanisms to promote its comprehensive development, and pilot investment in several emerging and high-potential sectors.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session with the Standing Board of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a working session with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee, PM Hung commended the efforts and achievements of the city’s Party organisation, administration and residents, noting that Can Tho has made meaningful contributions to the country’s development goals. Read full story



- The upcoming official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam will serve as a major highlight of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, reaffirming political trust between the two countries and open a new chapter in Thailand–Vietnam relations.



Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo published by VNA)

The statement was made by Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit. Read full story



- The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam is expected to propel Vietnam–Singapore relations into a new phase of cooperation, with a stronger focus on emerging areas and shared responses to global uncertainties, according to Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh.



In an interview with Vietnamese media ahead of the May 29–31 visit, the ambassador said the trip reflects growing political trust, sustained high-level engagement, and the strong momentum generated since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). Read full story



- However sophistical or contrived they may be, distorted narratives ultimately fall silent in the face of realities on the ground in Vietnam and its continued efforts to build a clean, upright and people-centred leadership apparatus. Vietnam's anti-corruption and anti-negative phenomena campaign in 2026 has been directed to become "more resolute, more effective and more sustainable", in line with instructions from Party General Secretary To Lam.



Whenever the Party and the State introduce policies, strategies and measures aimed at advancing national development and improving the lives of citizens, hostile elements both at home and abroad are quick to launch attacks. Read full story



- Vietnam is continuing to strengthen its position as an attractive destination for Thai investors, driven by improvements in the country’s business and investment climate as well as the newly elevated Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



The momentum was expected to be highlighted at the upcoming Vietnam–Thailand Business Forum, scheduled to take place in Bangkok on May 28, on the sidelines of the official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam from May 27 to 29. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has signed Decision No. 928/QD-TTg approving the national financial inclusion strategy for the 2026-2030 period, aiming to build a modern and safe inclusive financial ecosystem in Vietnam.



The strategy targets all citizens and businesses, with priority given to people in rural, remote, border and island areas, low-income households, students, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives, household businesses and vulnerable groups. Read full story



- Five Vietnamese researchers have been named to the 2026 Asian Scientist 100 list, underscoring the country’s growing presence in regional and global scientific research.



Five Vietnamese scientists named among Asia’s top 100 researchers in 2026 (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The annual list, published by Singapore-based Asian Scientist magazine, recognises leading researchers across Asia for achievements ranging from scientific breakthroughs to academic leadership and internationally recognised awards. Read full story



- Two Vietnamese landmarks, Hoi An Ancient Town and the War Remnants Museum, have been named among Southeast Asia’s 10 most popular attractions in the latest Best of the Best rankings by Tripadvisor, one of the world’s largest travel review platforms.



The list was selected from Tripadvisor’s broader Top Attractions – Asia category as part of its annual Traveller’s Choice Awards, which recognise destinations based on the quantity and quality of traveller reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period. Read full story



- The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security (HDPS) held a press briefing on May 26 morning to provide information on a murder case that occurred in Ben Thanh ward on the evening of May 21, involving two suspects of Samoan nationality using military-grade firearms, resulting in one death and one injury.



The briefing was chaired by Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the HDPS, with the participation of leaders of professional units under the Ministry of Public Security and the Tay Ninh Department of Public Security./.Read full story



