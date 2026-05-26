Two officials in Quang Ninh expelled from Party for violations

Hanoi (VNA) — The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on May 2decided to expel two officials from Quang Ninh province from the Party for their violations, following a review of a proposal by the committee’s Inspection Commission.

The officials are Nguyen Duc Thanh, member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council; and Diep Van Chien, member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, and head of the provincial Party Committee’s internal affairs board.

They were found to show degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle; breach Party regulations and State laws in performing their duties during the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena; and violate rules on what a Party member is prohibited from, and the responsibility for setting an example, causing serious consequences and public outrage, and severely affecting the prestige of the Party organisations and the agencies and units where they work.

Relevant agencies were requested to promptly impose corresponding administrative disciplinary measures in parallel with the Party’s decisions./.

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